Uganda’s kickboxer and Mixed Martial Artist Alex “DLionHeart” Matisko has signed a short term contract with 1 Zone sports management company.

The signing deed was executed at Mulago Hospital Guest House in Kampala city on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Matisko, a multi-decorated fighter signed the short term contract accompanied by Julie Solberg, the founder and Managing Director of Child Africa, one of his key partners.

Gomez Wosley, a Brazilian who is the Managing Director (MD) of 1 Zone Sports management signed on behalf of the company.

Julie Solberg greets promoter, Gomez Wosley, also the Managing Director (MD) of 1 Zone Sports management [Credit: David Isabirye]

Alex is preparing for his upcoming non-title fight against Nigerian national Emmanuel Osuji Onyemaechi slated for 1st October 2022 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

I thank the management of 1 Zone MMA for considering Uganda as the home of 1 Zone MMAThis is a good step going forward as I look towards the fight against Nigerian Emmanuel Osuji Onyemaechi on 1st October 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel. I am preparing well for this fight whose proceeds will go towards the assistance of Sickle cell anemia patients. Alex Matikso, Ugandan Mixed Martial Artist

Alex Matisko addresses the media during a press conference at Mulago Guest House (Credit: David Isabirye)

As a precursor to the fight against Osuji, Matisko will travel to Tiger Muay-Thai and MMA training camp in Thailand to further polish his MMA fighting skills.

He is expected to return home on 23rd September 2022, right for the fight.

“The special training in Tiger Muay-Thai and a preparatory bout will further polish my skills before the fight against Emmanuel Osuji. I am targeting nothing but victory against the Nigerian” he adds.

Alex “DLionHeart” Matisko with his belts won over the years (Credit: David Isabirye)

Matisko is a registered member of the World Kickboxing Federation (WKF), World Fighting League (WFL) and World Fighting Championship (WFC) Kungu-Fu-King.

As an A-Class (Professional) fighter, he is categorized in the Light Middle Weight cluster and a specialist in Muay Thai, K-1, Low Kick and MMA.

His professional record emit volume with as many as 20 fights; 16 victories (8 knock-outs) and four losses.

Matisko is also supported by a bandwagon of sponsors as Bank of Uganda, Speke Uganda Holidays, Masco Lion Heart, Light In Wisdon, Ugachick, Shield Enterprises, Activate Body Therapy, Child Africa, Mulago Hospital Guest House and others.