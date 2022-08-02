Non-Title Fight (Mixed Martial Art):

Saturday, 1 st October 2022

October 2022 Alex Matisko (Uganda) Vs Emmanuel Osuji Onyemaechi (Nigeria)

At Kampala Serena Hotel

In preparation for the upcoming international bout against Nigerian fighter Emmanuel Osuji Onyemaechi, Uganda’s kickboxer and Mixed Martial Artist Alex “DLionHeart” Matisko is set to hold a training camp in Thailand.

Matisko will take on Nigerian seasoned fighter on Saturday, 1st October 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

As a precursor to this non-title fight, the Ugandan will hold a vigorous high intensity training camp at Tiger Muay-Thai in Thailand.

This special training in Tiger Muay-Thai will help me further prepare and polish my Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) skills before the fight against Emmanuel Osuji. I am eyeing victory in this fight as the proceeds from the fight will go towards the patients of Sickle cell Anemia. Alex “DLion” Matisko, Ugandan Mixed Martial Artist

Alex Matisko addresses the media during a press conference at Mulago Guest House (Credit: David Isabirye)

The development comes moments after signing a short term contract with 1 Zone Sports management at Mulago Guest House in Kampala on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Gomez Wosley, a Brazilian national who is the Managing Director of 1 Zone Sports management signed the contract with Matisko witnessed by Julie Solberg, the founder and Managing Director of Child Africa, one of the fight key partners.

Matisko appreciated 1 Zone Sports Management for the wise decision to partner with him.

I thank the management of 1 Zone MMA for considering Uganda as the home of 1 Zone MMA.This is a good step going forward as I look towards the fight against Nigerian Emmanuel Osuji Onyemaechi on 1st October 2022 at Serena Hotel, Kampala Alex “DLion”Matisko, Ugandan Mixed Martial Artist

Alex Matisko with his belts won over the years (Credit: David Isabirye)

Matisko departs to Thailand soon and will be expected to return home on 23rd September 2022, right for the fight.

For starters, Matisko is a registered member of the World Kickboxing Federation (WKF), World Fighting League (WFL) and World Fighting Championship (WFC) Kungu-Fu-King.

He is an A-Class (Professional) fighter, categorized in the Light Middle Weight cluster and a specialist in Muay Thai, K-1, Low Kick and MMA.

His professional round stands at 20 fights; 16 victories (8 knock-outs) and four losses.

Partners and sponsors:

He is backed up by a number of sponsors and partners as Bank of Uganda, Speke Uganda Holidays, Shield Enterprises, Mascon Lion Heart, Light In Wisdom, Ugachick, Activate Body Therapy, Child Africa, Mulago Hospital Guest House and others.