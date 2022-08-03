2022 Commonwealth Games:

Gold: Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) – 27:09:19

Silver : Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (Kenya) – 27:11:26

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won the gold medal in the 10,000M event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Ugandan had the fastest time of 27:09:19 to win gold and set the new Commonwealth record over 10,000M distance.

Kiplimo out-sprinted Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo with an accelerating final kick after the bell.

“I think for me winning this Commonwealth Games title was everything, the most important thing for me this season. But I still have a lot of things to do in the future at the Olympics and world championships,” Kiplimo noted moments after the race as quoted by the Daily Monitor.

Kiplimo had won bronze at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the United States of America (USA).

Jacob Kiplimo coasting to victory in the men's 10,000m final at the #CommonwealthGames2022 in Birmingham, UK. 🔥🔥🔥#KawowoUpdatespic.twitter.com/cQ6wkHMk1l — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) August 2, 2022

Kenya followed suit with the silver and bronze.

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo was second with a time of 27:11:26 ahead of comrade Kandie Kibiwott (27:20:34).

Both Ebenyo and Kibiwott had the personal best times over the 10,000M distance.

Another Kenyan, Edward Zakayo Pingua finished fourth with 27:39:03.

South Africa’s Adriaan Wildschutt timed 27:41:04 to come fifth.

Australian Robinson Ky (27:44:33) came sixth and Scotland’s Andrew Butchart (27:53:57) and Tanzanian, Joseph Tiophil Panga completed the race 8th (28:13:87).

English man Sam Atkin did not finish the race.

This is Uganda’s second gold medal at the games after Victor Kiplangat’s feat in the Marathon last Sunday.

Medal 🥇 & National anthem of #Uganda as @jacobkiplimo2 is awarded the Gold 🥇 medal #TeamUgandaB2022 pic.twitter.com/GGi1f5ycUM — Cephas TENDEREZA (@CephasTendereza) August 2, 2022

Since 2006, Uganda has won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the 10,000M.

Boniface Kiprop won gold in 2006 (Melbourne), Moses Kipsiro took gold in New Delhi (2010) and 2014 in Glasgow, Joshua Cheptegei’s gold in 2018 (Gold Coast).