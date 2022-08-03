Commonwealth Games 2022 (Squash):

Thursday, 4th August:

Michael Raymond Kawooya & Paul Kasirye Kadoma (Uganda) Vs David Baillargeon & Nick Sachvie (Canada) – Court 1

At University of Birmingham Sports Centre, England

The Uganda Squash duo of Michael Raymond Kawooya and Paul Kasirye Kadoma will face David Baillargeon and Nick Sachvie (Canada) during the doubles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Kawooya and Kasirye will take on the Canadian duo on court one at the University of Birmingham sports centre on Thursday, 4th August.

L-R: Ian Rukunya (coach), Donald Rukare (President of Uganda Olympic Committee), Paul Kasirye Kadoma and Michael Raymond Kawooya

“We are well rested and ready to take on the two Canadians David Baillaregon and Nick Sachvie. We shall give our best in the game” Kawooya revealed.

The two Ugandans had lost in their singles battles.

During the first round, Kawooya overcame Seychelles’ Marcus Allen Adela 3-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-3) as Kasirye gallantly fell 2-3 to Guyana’s Jason Ray Khalil (14-12, 9-11, 11-9, 4-11, 9-11).

Michael Raymond Kawooya and Paul Kasirye Kadoma with the Africa Squash president Lucky Millo

L-R: Michael Raymond Kawooya, Pakistan Squash legend Khan Jahangir and Paul Kasirye Kadoma

During the round of 32, Kawooya lost to the world number seven, Joel Makin from Wales 3-0 during the best of 5 series (01-11, 02-11, 02-11) during the match played at the cherished all-glass center court.

Meanwhile, in the quarterfinals of the plate, Kasirye lost 3-1 to Kenya’s Muqtadir Nimji (11-8, 4-11, 7-11 and 4-11) to progress to the semi-finals.