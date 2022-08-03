On a slippery surface, it remained business as usual as the 6th outing of the 2022 Corporate League was successfully held at the MUBS playground, Nakawa in Kampala city.

Over 40 corporate organizations had their players engage in netball and football matches.

As early as 8 AM, the field of play were set and despite the early morning downpour, the actors on the day braved the white conditions to take part.

Nonetheless there was breathe-taking and eye-catching action on the fields of play.

Explicit passes were executed, successful dribbles perfected, tackles flew, superb goals were scored and definitely celebrated as the corporates enjoyed their day out.

For the first time this season, netball was played on the courts.

In some of the football games played, Hotel Africana humbled KFC 3-0 before the victors fell to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 1-0.

KCB Bank Uganda overcame Posta Uganda, Centenary Bank edged KFC 2-0, the same scoreline that CAA fell to Roofings.

On a sad day for CAA, they lost again 1-0 to Nile Breweries Limited.

Nile Breweries Limited also edged Pepsi 1-0.

Movit Uganda and Uganda Red Cross shared the spoils 1-all.

Vision Group fell 1-0 to Huwaei and CBS Radio arrested SGA Security 1-0.

The next outing will happen on Sunday, 28th August 2022 (venue will be confirmed).

The Corporate League is a platform for networking of workers as well as an avenue to exercise and keep fit after hitherto busy schedules at work stations.

