Commonwealth Games (Netball)

Uganda 63-26 Northern Ireland

Uganda Netball National team, She Cranes, smiled past Northern Ireland 63-26 during their fourth game at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Uganda was dominant from start to finish, commanding all four quarters of the game.

By half-time, the writing was well spelt out on the wall that Uganda, ranked 6th on the global ratings would sweep this game with ease as the East African country led 28-11.

Uganda further extended the lead to 45-19 by the third quarter and sealed the victory to 63-26 for the final score.

This was the second win for team Uganda at the Commonwealth Games after the 62-28 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Uganda fell to world champions New Zealand (40-53) and hosts England in the earlier games.

Uganda She Cranes Team: Shafie Nalwanja (G.K), Joan Nampungu (G.D, Captain), Sandra Nambirige (W.D), Margret Baagala (Center), Stella Oyella (WA), Irene Eyaru (GA), Mary Nuba Cholnok (G.S)

Substitutes: Jesca Achan, Hanisha Muhameed, Norah Lunkuse, Shadia Nassanga, Peace Proscovia

Head coach: Fred Mugerwa