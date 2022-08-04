Three Uganda football players joined India Football entity Southern Samity Football Club.

These three players are Hamdan Nsubuga, Peter Mutebi and Habib Kavuma, joining a side that competes in the Calcutta Football League premiere division A.

Nsubuga is a midfielder who can also play in the defensive positions, Mutebi is a center forward as Kavuma is a left back.

The players traveled as free agents after serving diligently at their respective clubs.

For starters, Southern Samity is based in Siliguri and Kolkata cities in West Bengal, India.

This club was founded in 1945 and got their affiliation from the Indian Football Association (IFA).

During their debut season, Southern Samity was declared champion in the Bengal Soccer League.

They host their home games at the 22,000 seater Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.

Their head coach is Biswajit Bhattacharya.

The club also has another international in Zimbabwean defender Victor Kamhuka.