44th Chess Olympiad:

Friday, 5 th August 2022 (Round 7):

Uganda Vs Albania

Uganda women chess national team will face Albania during round 7 of the 44th Chess Olympiad in India on Friday, 5th August 2022.

Uganda will bank on the most on form player Milly Takali who has won three out of her four games played so far.

The other four players on the team; WFM Gloria Nansubuga, WCM Shakira Ampaire, Peninah Nakabo and Patricia Kawuma have all played five games apiece.

WFM Nansubuga and Nakabo have 2.5 points each and WCM Ampaire and Kawuma have garnered 2 points apiece.

Team Uganda opened the championship to a 4-0 loss against Cuba.

The Eastern Africa country recovered to win by the same margin over Eswatini where Takali beat WCM Dlamini Nosipho in one of the games.

Uganda staged a gallant display during their 1.5 to 2.5 slip to Malaysia.

Nakabo, WCM Ampaire and WFM Nansubuga all played to draws against WIM Siti Zulaikha Foudzi, Puteri Munajjah Az-Zahraa Azhar and Puteri Rifqah Fahad Azhar respectively.

Only Patricia Kawuma lost 1-0 to WCM Sim Jia Ru.

Some of the ladies on team Uganda

Uganda then beat Cyprus 2.5-1.5 during round 4 with Takali overcoming Victoria Sokolova and Nakabo edging Christianna Markidou as WCM Ampaire drew with Alice Liu Loannides and Kawuma lost 0-1 to Christina Bouzana.

Algeria beat Uganda 4-0 in round five as Uganda avenged to win 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago.

WCM Ampaire beat La Fleur Zara, WFM defeated WCM James Shemilah, Kawuma overcame Celine Angelina Mohammed and Takali fell to Martin Kayla.

Meanwhile, the men side from Uganda will face off againsthorn of Africa nation Somalia.

A total of 11 rounds will be played in all.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.