44th Chess Olympiad:

Friday, 5th August 2022 (Round 7):

Uganda Vs Somalia – Chennai, India

The Uganda national men’s chess team will face Somalia in the open category during the 7th round at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Coming to the match, Uganda had recorded three wins out of six matches in the opening rounds.

Uganda beat Equatorial Guinea 4-0, Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 and Oman 3-1.

In the same vein, Uganda fell 0-4 to Canada and 1.5 – 3.5 to Portugal and 0-4 to Latvia.

Team captain FM Harold Wanyama has the most points so far collected, 3.

He is followed by Emmanuel Egesa on 2.5 points.

Three players FM Patrick Kawuma, Walter Okas and FM Haruna Nsubuga all have 2 points apiece.

Team Uganda at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India

Meanwhile, the female team will take on Albania during the 7th round on the same day.

Milly Takali has won three out of her four games played so far.

The other four players on the team; WFM Gloria Nansubuga, WCM Shakira Ampaire, Peninah Nakabo and Patricia Kawuma have all played five games apiece.

WFM Nansubuga and Nakabo have 2.5 points each and WCM Ampaire and Kawuma have garnered 2 points apiece.

The women team lost 0-4 to Cuba, recovered to win by the same margin over Eswatini where Takali beat WCM Dlamini Nosipho in one of the games.

Uganda staged a gallant display during their 1.5 to 2.5 slip to Malaysia.

Uganda then beat Cyprus 2.5-1.5 during round 4 with Takali overcoming Victoria Sokolova and Nakabo edging Christianna Markidou as WCM Ampaire drew with Alice Liu Loannides and Kawuma lost 0-1 to Christina Bouzana.

Algeria beat Uganda 4-0 in round five as Uganda avenged to win 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago.

Chess action at the Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram, India where the 44th Chess Olympiad is taking place.

A total of 11 grueling rounds will be played in all.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.