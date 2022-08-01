44th Chess Olympiad (Round Two):

Open Category:

Uganda 4-0 Sao Tome & Principe

Women:

Uganda 1.5 – 2.5 Malaysia

Uganda national men chess team recorded their second victory at the on-going 44th Chess Olympiad in India on Sunday, 31st July 2022.

Uganda humiliated Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 during round three at the Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram.

FM Harold Wanyama (2242) beat Sergio Pereira (1994) 1-0, FM Patrick Kawuma (2270) overcame Fabio Costa Alegre (1809).

CM Santo Waldyr Espirito (1922) lost 1-0 to Walter Okas (2191) and CM Lima Osvaldo Dos Santos (1863) fell 1-0 to Emmanuel Egesa (2152).

The end game of Walter Okas’ 1-0 victory over Santo Waldyr Espirito

This was the second victory for the men at the championship that has lured as many as 350 teams from 187 countries.

Uganda opened with a 4-0 win over Equatorial Guinea during the opening round before falling by the same margin in the subsequent round.

Meanwhile, the female side gracefully lost to a much fancied Malaysian side by 2.5 to 1.5 points.

WCM Shakira Ampaire, rated at 1666 held WIM Az Zahraa Azhar Puteri Munajjah (2188).

Peninah Nakabo drew with Siti Foudzi Zulaikha

There were also two more draws between WFM Gloria Nansubuga (1538) and WFM Fahada Rifqah Azhar Puteri (1940) as well as Peninah Nakabo (1747) and WIM Foudzi Siti Zulaikha (2188).

Malaysia’s WCM Sim Jia Ru (2005) edged 1653rd rated Patricia Kawuma 1-0.

Uganda’s women team has one win from the 4-0 victory over Eswatini having suffered a 4-0 to Cuba on the opening day.

Round Four:

The fourth round at the tournament will be played on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The women team takes on Cyprus and the men team will face Portugal.

China is the defending champion in both the open and female sections.