As many pupils and students return from the grueling second term studies, it is time to refresh their minds and bodies.

Sports, house chores and rest is one mechanism that will be applied in preparation for decisive third term of the year.

The AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda – Africa is set to embark on the school golf holiday program.

Ravina Guma of Buhinga primary school is one of the pupils keen for the AFRIYEA Golf Holiday program

This will tee-off on Monday, 8th August 2022 at Toro club in Fort Portal city with the reporting and orientation session.

This program will run throughout the month of August every Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s.

In particular, the holiday program will tee off on 8th August. The other days will be 10th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 19th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th and the crowning day of 31st August 2022.

A coach at AFRIYEA Golf Academy (Harrison Kasaija) adjusts the legs of a young girl to ensure the right posture

A bare minimum of Shs 50,000/= has been set for the continuing students and Shs 75,000/= for new ones.

Our school golf holiday program is a fantastic opportunity to introduce children to the game of golf and help the existing juniors to improve their golfing skills. We target children across all ages and abilities and the program is designed to teach the basics of golf or whet the skills of existing players in a fun oriented approach whilst enjoying exercises and networking with other students. AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda Africa

This holiday program comes at a time when AFRIEYA held a successful inter-schools championship, won by Banyatereza Golden Memorial Primary school.