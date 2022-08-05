National Secondary Schools Swimming Gala

6 th – 7 th August 2022

– 7 August 2022 At Elite High School, Entebbe

The 2022 National secondary schools swimming gala will be held at Elite High School, Entebbe on Saturday, 6th August and on the subsequent day.

This gala is organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) in conjunction with the Association of Secondary Schools Head teachers’ in Uganda (ASSHU) and the ministry of Education and Sports.

This gala is open to all schools and to only bonafide students as per USSSA rules and regulation.

The 2022 Schools Swimming championship is open to all schools Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Team registration fees are fixed at Shs 150,000 per team and Shs 10,000 per every participant.

This money will cover certificates, officiation (umpires and referees), acquiring competition materials, administration and management of the championship.

The championship will run for a period of two days, starting Saturday and shall be completed on the subsequent day, Sunday, 7th August 2022 with a prize giving ceremony.

The backstroke will be one of the categories that will competed in at the 2022 Secondary schools swimming competition at Elite High School Credit: John Batanudde

There are different categories as free-style, breast stroke, back stroke, medley relay and others that will be competed in.

This championship will be used to select teams (girls and boys) to represent Uganda in the East Africa Secondary Schools Games (FEASSSA) games set to be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania (13th – 24th September 2022) and all other international championships.

This is the first event that will take place under the era of new Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) president Justus Mugisha and his executive.