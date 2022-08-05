Ludo National League 2022 (Match Day 15):

Sunday, 7 th August 2022

August 2022 At Jinja City Arena

The 2022 Ludo National League returns with six games on match day 15 that will be played on Sunday, 7th August at Jinja City Arena, hosted by Buyende United club.

Table leaders Nansana Galaxy, on 27 points take on Kazo Hill.

The other six games will witness Buyende United take on Masaka Giants.

Kings shall play Bassajja Bayiiya, Buloba A takes on Nakawa Market.

Busega entertains Nansana All Stars and Ntinda United will take on Kisansa Kireka.

Uganda Ludo Federation president Hussein Kalule dices off

Top scorers:

Moses Karamagi (Ntinda United) is the current top scorer with 48 buttons.

John Bosco Ndaula (Kisansa Kireka) lies second on the scorer’s log with 44 buttons.

Frank Kasujja (Busega) has 43 buttons, same as Buloba A’s Bashir Kyambadde.

Match Day 15 Fixtures: