The Motion Youth Sports Hub executed its routine training with some of their attached community schools.

The community schools in the slums of Bwaise included Outspan primary school, Brighton Cares, Kazo Church of Uganda participated.

The equipment received from sports fanatics in the US and United Kingdom as Rugby balls were given to the different heads in the sports departments.

Young boys and girls engage in physical drills

Young kids doing exercises

The purpose was to make Rugby trainings as frequent as possible.

The rugby balls were the first of the kind in these schools and will keep the sport as vibrant as possible.

Motion Youth Sports Hub is one of the beneficiaries that received sports equipment from the different sports clubs in the United Kingdom.

Young boys and girls hold rugby balls

The others were Mbale, Adjumani, Iganga, Kumi, Golden Impact (Mukono) and Gulu, all who earlier received their packages at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala.

Agatha Nyesiga, the executive director of Motion Youth Hub is humbled by the donors.

“This is a complete blessing to us. The equipment will play a great role in the development of sports in the Motion Youth Hub and the schools we work with. In a special way, we thank the different stakeholders; Southampton FC, Bath and North East Somerset RTC, Salisbury, Rhino Athletics club and lastly, Mr.Andrew Byekwaso and the team. Thank you very much.” Nyesiga remarked.

Agatha Nyesiga (Executive Director of Motion Youth Sports Hub) hands over one of the Rugby balls

Talk session from the games teachers

Young aspiring sportsmen

The donors included; Southampton Football Club, Bath and North East Somerset RTC Academy and Salisbury Rugby Football Club.

The total donations included; 158 Rugby balls, 224 training cones, 220 shirts, 220 shorts, 40 football boots and 44 pairs of socks.