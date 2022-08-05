44th Chess Olympiad (Open Category):

Friday, 5th August 2022 (Round 7):

Somalia 0-4 Uganda

Detailed results:

Sheikh Omar Abdirahman (Somalia) 0-1 Patrick Kawuma (Uganda)

Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) Ali Farah Abdullahi (Somalia) 0-1 Walter Okas (Uganda)

Walter Okas (Uganda) Islam Sh. Nour Kassim (Somalia) 0-1 Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda)

Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda) Mohamed Abdulkadir Warsame (Somalia) 0-1 Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda)

Uganda national male chess team humbled Somalia 4-0 during round seven of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai city, India on Friday, August 5, 2022.

FIDE Master (FM) Patrick Kawuma, rated 2270 overcame Sheikh Omar Abdirahman (2051) in a game that lasted 33 minutes.

Walter Okas (2191) used 1 hour and 27 minutes to beat Ali Farah Abdullahi (1892).

Emmanuel Egesa (2152) won over Mohamed Abdulkadir Warsame (1820) in a game that lasted 01:01:47.

In the game that lasted over one and a half, Islam Sh. Nour Kassim (1873) lost to Haruna Nsubuga (2160).

Team captain FM Harold Wanyama was rested in this round.

This was Uganda’s fourth win in 7 rounds after victories over Equatorial Guinea (4-0), Sao Tome and Principe (4-0) and Oman (3-1).

There were losses against Canada (0-4), Portugal (1.5 – 3.5) and Latvia (0-4).

Now, Emmanuel Egesa has 3.5 points and the other four players; FM Patrick Kawuma, FM Wanyama, Walter Okas and FM Haruna Nsubuga all have 3 points apiece.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is taking place at the Four Points by Sheraton arena in Mahabalipuram, India (Credit: FIDE)

Meanwhile, the female team lost 1.5 to 2.5 to Albania during the 7th round on the same day.

Round eight will be held on Saturday, 6th August 2022.

A total of 11 rounds will be played in all.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.

Uganda Chess Federation (UCF) president Emmanuel Mwaka speaks at the global Congress in India (Credit: FIDE)

Others Results:

Uganda 4-0 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Uganda 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe

Sao Tome and Principe Uganda 3-1 Oman

Oman Uganda 0-4 Canada

Canada Uganda 1.5 – 3.5 Portugal

Portugal Uganda 0-4 Latvia