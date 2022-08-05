44th Chess Olympiad (Women Category – Round 7):

Uganda 1.5-2.5 Albania

Detailed results:

Peninah Nakabo (Uganda) 1-0 WCM Shabanaj Eglantina (Albania)

WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda) 0-1 WCM Klean Shuqja (Albania)

WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda) 0-1 WCM Rozana Gjergji (Albania)

WCM Rozana Gjergji (Albania) Patricia Kawuma (Uganda) 0.5 – 0.5 Eklea Omeri (Albania)

Uganda women national chess team narrowly lost 1.5-2.5 to Albania during round 7 at the on-going 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai city, India on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Peninah Nakabo overcame WCM Shabanaj Eglantina, WCM Shakira Ampaire lost to WCM Klean Shuqja.

Peninah Nakabo’s 1-0 win over Albanian WCM Shabanaj Eglantina.

Uganda ladies will now face Bahrain during the 8th round at the 2022 Chess Olympiad (Credit: FIDE)

WFM Gloria Nansubuga lost 0-1 to WCM Rozana Gjergji as Patricia Kawuma shared the spoils with Eklea Omeri.

On the same day, Uganda humbled Somalia 4-0 during round seven of the open category.

FIDE Master (FM) Patrick Kawuma, rated 2270 overcame Sheikh Omar Abdirahman (2051) in a game that lasted 33 minutes.

Walter Okas (2191) used 1 hour and 27 minutes to beat Ali Farah Abdullahi (1892).

Emmanuel Egesa (2152) won over Mohamed Abdulkadir Warsame (1820) in a game that lasted 01:01:47.

In the game that lasted over one and a half, Islam Sh. Nour Kassim (1873) lost to Haruna Nsubuga (2160).

Team captain FM Harold Wanyama was rested in this round.

This was Uganda’s fourth win in 7 rounds after victories over Equatorial Guinea (4-0), Sao Tome and Principe (4-0) and Oman (3-1).

Round eight will be held on Saturday, 6th August 2022.

During round 8, the women side face Bahrain as the men take on Bulgaria in the open section.

A total of 11 rounds will be played in all.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.