South Africa 48-54 Uganda

Uganda national netball team, She Cranes has completed the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the fifth position.

This followed a well worked out 54-48 victory over South Africa at the NEC complex in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Friday, 5th August.

Uganda led from the opening quarter to finish, leading the first quarter 15-13.

By half time, Uganda She Cranes led 30-21 to establish a 9 goal’s margin.

Uganda won the third quarter 41-37, after South Africa’s gallant fight back to narrow the margin by just 4 goals.

In the final quarter of the game, Uganda reestablished the 8 goal’s margin to triumph 54-48.

Uganda settle for fifth place ahead of South Africa. Malawi is 7th, Wales (8th), Scotland (9th), Northern Ireland (10th), Trinidad and Tobago (11th) and Barbados (12th).

Malawi overcame Wales 62-56, Scotland defeated Northern Ireland 43-33 and Barbados fell 31-63 to Trinidad and Tobago.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 6th August 2022.

Full Friday, 5th August 2022 Results:

Barbados 31-63 Trinidad & Tobago

Scotland 43-33 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Wales 56-62 Malawi

Malawi South Africa 48-54 Uganda

