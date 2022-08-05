2022 Commonwealth Games
Uganda national netball team, She Cranes has completed the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the fifth position.
This followed a well worked out 54-48 victory over South Africa at the NEC complex in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Friday, 5th August.
Uganda led from the opening quarter to finish, leading the first quarter 15-13.
By half time, Uganda She Cranes led 30-21 to establish a 9 goal’s margin.
Uganda won the third quarter 41-37, after South Africa’s gallant fight back to narrow the margin by just 4 goals.
In the final quarter of the game, Uganda reestablished the 8 goal’s margin to triumph 54-48.
Uganda settle for fifth place ahead of South Africa. Malawi is 7th, Wales (8th), Scotland (9th), Northern Ireland (10th), Trinidad and Tobago (11th) and Barbados (12th).
Malawi overcame Wales 62-56, Scotland defeated Northern Ireland 43-33 and Barbados fell 31-63 to Trinidad and Tobago.
The semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 6th August 2022.
Full Friday, 5th August 2022 Results:
- Barbados 31-63 Trinidad & Tobago
- Scotland 43-33 Northern Ireland
- Wales 56-62 Malawi
- South Africa 48-54 Uganda
Final classification rankings:
- 5th – Uganda
- 6th – South Africa
- 7th – Malawi
- 8th – Wales
- 9th – Scotland
- 10th – Northern Ireland
- 11th – Trinidad and Tobago
- 12th – Barbados