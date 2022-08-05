Uganda She Cranes players celebrate (Credit: Netball Vitality)

2022 Commonwealth Games

  • South Africa 48-54 Uganda

Uganda national netball team, She Cranes has completed the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the fifth position.

This followed a well worked out 54-48 victory over South Africa at the NEC complex in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Friday, 5th August.

Uganda led from the opening quarter to finish, leading the first quarter 15-13.

Uganda’s goal-shooter Mary Nuba Cholhok

By half time, Uganda She Cranes led 30-21 to establish a 9 goal’s margin.

Uganda won the third quarter 41-37, after South Africa’s gallant fight back to narrow the margin by just 4 goals.

In the final quarter of the game, Uganda reestablished the 8 goal’s margin to triumph 54-48.

Uganda settle for fifth place ahead of South Africa. Malawi is 7th, Wales (8th), Scotland (9th), Northern Ireland (10th), Trinidad and Tobago (11th) and Barbados (12th).

Malawi overcame Wales 62-56, Scotland defeated Northern Ireland 43-33 and Barbados fell 31-63 to Trinidad and Tobago.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 6th August 2022.

Uganda defender Joan Nampungu in action

Full Friday, 5th August 2022 Results:

  • Barbados 31-63 Trinidad & Tobago
  • Scotland 43-33 Northern Ireland
  • Wales 56-62 Malawi
  • South Africa 48-54 Uganda

Final classification rankings:

  • 5th – Uganda
  • 6th – South Africa
  • 7th – Malawi
  • 8th – Wales
  • 9th – Scotland
  • 10th – Northern Ireland
  • 11th – Trinidad and Tobago
  • 12th – Barbados

David Isabirye is a senior staff writer for Kawowo Sports where he covers most of the major events.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think Cancel reply