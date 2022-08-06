Commonwealth Games 2022 (3000m Steeplechase Women)

Gold: Jackline Chepkoech (Kenya)

Jackline Chepkoech (Kenya) Silver: Elizabeth Bird (England)

Elizabeth Bird (England) Bronze: Peruth Chemutai (Uganda)

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai won bronze after finishing third in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Chemutai fell down, got injured but soldiered on to race to the end, finishing third to settle for bronze in the final on Day 8 of the games.

The Ugandan clocked 9:23.24 to take Uganda’s medal tally to four.

2021 World U-20 gold medalist Jackline Chepkoech stretched in the lead to become the new Commonwealth Games 3000m Steeplechase champion.

Chepkoech had led at the bell in 8:01.01 before cruising to victory.

Briton, Elizabeth Bird, secured silver in 9:17.79.

Chemutai limped to a Wheelchair that whisked her away shortly after running.

The extent of the injury could not be established shortly.

Medics rush to attend to the injured Peruth Chemutai (Credit: AFP)

Meanwhile, Uganda’s middle distance runner Haron Adoli produced a lifetime best of 45.80 seconds to win the 400m semifinal Heat 1 and qualify for Sunday’s lap final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.