44th Chess Olympiad (Open Category – Round 8):

Uganda 1.5-2.5 Bulgaria

Detailed Results:

FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 IM Petkov Momchil (Bulgaria)

IM Petkov Momchil (Bulgaria) FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) 0-1 IM Stoyanov Tsvetan (Bulgaria)

IM Stoyanov Tsvetan (Bulgaria) Walter Okas (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 FM Yordanov Lachezar (Bulgaria)

FM Yordanov Lachezar (Bulgaria) Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda) 0.5 – 0.5 Tashev Alexsandar (Bulgaria)

Uganda’s inconsistence at the on-going 44th Chess Olympiad continued with another slip, 1.5-2.5 to Bulgaria in the open category during round eight.

The biggest positive from the team loss was the brave display that had three players; FM Harold Wanyama, Walter Okas and Emmanuel Egesa get draws.

Only FM Patrick Kawuma lost to IM Stoyanov Tsvetan 1-0.

FM Wanyama returning after a rest against Somalia picked half a point from IM Petkov Momchil.

FM Kawuma lost 0-1 to IM Stoyanov Tsvetan, Walter Okas and FM Yordanov Lachezar shared the spoils as well as Emmanuel Egesa with Tashev Alexsandar.

On a personal note, Emmanuel Egesa has 4 points. FM Wanyama, Walter Okas and FM Haruna Nsubuga all have 3.5 points apiece as FM Patrick Kawuma has three.

This was the fourth loss for Uganda in 8 round after earlier defeats to Canada (0-4), Portugal (1.5 – 3.5) and Latvia (0-4).

The four victories have come against Somalia (4-0), Equatorial Guinea (4-0), Sao Tome and Principe (4-0) and Oman (3-1).

Media coverage at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India has been exceptional (Credit: FIDE)

Meanwhile, the Uganda women chess team recorded their fourth victory with 3.5-0.5 win over Bahrain during round 8 on the same day.

Peninah Nakabo, WCM Shakira Ampaire and Milly Takali all won their respective games, as Patricia Kawuma afforded a draw.

Nakabo overcame Ahmed Najla, WCM Ampaire defeated Zainab Alafoo and Takali edged Obaid Sondos.

Patricia Kawuma and Hawra Sharaf shared the spoils with half a point a piece.

WCM Gloria Nansubuga was rested in this round.

After eight rounds, Uganda ladies’ team has won and lost four times each.

Round Nine:

Uganda takes on Afghanistan in the open section and the ladies will face North Macedonia.

A total of 11 rounds will be played in all.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.

Women Results: