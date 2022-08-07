44th Chess Olympiad (Women Category – Round 8):

Bahrain 0.5-3.5 Uganda

Detailed Results:

Ahmed Najla (Bahrain) 0-1 Peninah Nakabo (Uganda)

Peninah Nakabo (Uganda) Zainab Alafoo (Bahrain) 0-1 WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda)

WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda) Hawra Sharaf (Bahrain) 0.5-0.5 Patricia Kawuma (Uganda)

Patricia Kawuma (Uganda) Obaid Sondos (Bahrain) 0-1 Milly Takali (Uganda)

Uganda women chess team recorded their fourth victory at the on-going Chess Olympiad, with 3.5-0.5 victory over Bahrain during round 8 on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Peninah Nakabo, WCM Shakira Ampaire and Milly Takali all won their respective games, as Patricia Kawuma afforded a draw.

Nakabo overcame Ahmed Najla, WCM Ampaire defeated Zainab Alafoo and Takali edged Obaid Sondos.

Patricia Kawuma and Hawra Sharaf shared the spoils with half a point a piece.

WCM Gloria Nansubuga was rested in this round.

Round 8 action at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India (Credit: FIDE)

After eight rounds, Uganda ladies’ team has won and lost four times each.

Uganda lost 0-4 to Cuba, overcame Eswatini 4-0, lost 1.5-2.5 to Malaysia, won 1.5-1.5 over Cyprus, fell 0-4 to Algeria, recovered to win 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago, lost 1.5-2.5 slip to Albania before edging Bahrain 3.5 to 0.5.

Meanwhile, the Uganda’s team in the open category lost 1.5-2.5 to Bulgaria during round eight.

FM Wanyama drew with Bulgarian IM Petkov Momchil.

FM Patrick Kawuma lost to IM Stoyanov Tsvetan, FM Yordanov Lachezar and Walter Okas each picked half a point as well as another draw between Tashev Alexsandar and Emmanuel Egesa.

FM Haruna Nsubuga was rested for the eight round.

Round Nine:

Uganda takes on Afghanistan in the open section and the ladies will face North Macedonia.

A total of 11 rounds will be played in all.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.