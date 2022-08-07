44th Chess Olympiad (Round 9):

Women Category: Uganda 1-3 North Macedonia

Peninah Nakabo (Uganda) 1-0 WFM Monika Stojkovska (North Macedonia)

WFM Monika Stojkovska (North Macedonia) WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda) 0-1 Dragana Nikolovska (North Macedonia)

Dragana Nikolovska (North Macedonia) WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda) 0-1 Lea Eftovska (North Macedonia)

Lea Eftovska (North Macedonia) Milly Takali (Uganda) 0-1 Monika Zhezhovska (North Macedonia)

Open Category: Uganda 3-1 Afghanistan

FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) 1-0 FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan)

FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin (Afghanistan) FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan)

CM Amini Habibullah (Afghanistan) FM Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda) 1-0 Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan)

Sepehr Sakhawaty (Afghanistan) Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda) 0-5-0.5 CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi (Afghanistan)

Uganda national women chess team fell 1-3 to North Macedonia during round nine at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The stand out from the four women games for team Uganda was the victory for Peninah Nakabo against Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Monika Stojkovska.

Nakabo held her nerves to come top in the end-game of the nervy duel.

Peninah Nakabo’s end game against WFM Monika Stojkovska from North Macedonia. The Ugandan won 1-0

WCM Shakira Ampaire lost 0-1 to Dragana Nikolovska, Uganda’s other WFM; Gloria Nansubuga fell 0-1 to Lea Eftovska and Monika Zhezhovska condemned Milly Takali 1-0.

Patricia Kawuma was rested for round nine.

Coming to round 10, Uganda has now lost 5 games and won four times.

Uganda lost 0-4 to Cuba, overcame Eswatini 4-0, lost 1.5-2.5 to Malaysia, won 1.5-1.5 over Cyprus, fell 0-4 to Algeria, recovered to win 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago, lost 1.5-2.5 slip to Albania, edged Bahrain 3.5 to 0.5 before losing 1-3 to North Macedonia.

Open Category:

In the open category, Uganda beat Afghanistan 3-1.

FIDE Master (FM) Harold Wanyama defeated another FM Mirzaad S. Wahabuddin 1-0.

FM Patrick Kawuma shared the spoils with CM Amini Habibullah.

Another Ugandan FM Haruna Nsubuga defeated Sepehr Sakhawaty 1-0.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Egesa and CM Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi each took half a point from the stalemate.

Walter Okas was rested during round nine.

During round eight played on Saturday, Uganda’s team lost 1.5-2.5 to Bulgaria.

In total, 11 rounds will be played by all the participating countries.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.