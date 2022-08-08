The prestigious FIFA World Cup tournament has been played since 1930.

It is one tournament that virtually brings the entire globe on a stand-still with billions of viewers following keenly at the different stadia and many glued on the television sets.

The 32 team championship once again returns for the very first time in Qatar at the end of the year (21st November to 18th December 2022).

The euphoria is steadily building up and the temperatures rising above normal for this unique tournament.

Virtually most of the 211 FIFA Member Associations including Uganda were involved right from the preliminary round of qualifiers, first and final round stages as well as the promotional play-plays.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Credit: FIFA Media

Given its enviable rich history, this is the tournament that everyone associated with football directly or indirectly would love to be part of.

From players, managers, referees, administrators, sponsors, stadia operators, Information Technology operators, service providers, media, the ball boys and other stake-holders, everyone yearns to be part of the FIFA World Cup.

The 32 countries that sportingly qualified to be part of this global sporting fiesta are oozing with confidence.

Many have skeletons and sketches of their respective squads that will gallantly and religiously represent them at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The host country Qatar has completed every amenity and infrastructure needed to have a tranquil tournament.

The eight stadia that will host the matches, training grounds, hotels for the teams and millions of guests, transport system network, security and every other aspect is completely secured.

President Museveni lifted a loft the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time since 2009 Credit: State House

Back home here in Uganda, the atmosphere is also garnering steam.

Uganda Cranes might have failed to make the grade past the first round against Mali, Rwanda and Kenya, but the country is also getting ready to be part of the party.

Some Government and FUFA officials will be representative of the over 43 million Ugandans as well as a couple of lucky fans and the media inclusive.

There are different corporate institutions also building up the road-map to ensure Ugandans are not left out of the box.

Telecommunications companies, NGO’s, media groups and business entities are planning big to have World Cup delivered to Ugandan wholesomely in Qatar and every bit of Uganda.

Pay Television companies have already officially various packages, which are pocket friendly to the Ugandans amid this raging economic crisis.

FIFA World Cup fans

Personally, I am also looking forward watching yet another FIFA World Cup tournament.

The closest I have come to holding that coveted trophy of the FIFA World Cup was during a media briefing at HI-Sense show room in Lugogo, Kampala on Monday, August 8, 2022.

I felt special holding the replica FIFA World Cup, with an estimated weight of 1 kg, almost three thirds shy of the treasured trophy that weighs 6.175 kg (estimated at $161,00 in 2018).

The company was officially announcing their package to the 8 lucky Ugandans who will be flew to Qatar on all-expenses paid for trips of two days apiece for the knock out round of the tournament.

Lucky fans will be sponsored to Qatar if they are drawn from the on-going promotion that ends on 30th September 2022.

This promotion entails one to buy any electronic home appliance and enter the draw.

That aside, most people have always longed to watch live a FIFA World Cup match in the actual stadium.

Ekateringburg stadium Credit: FIFA Media

Of course, with this digital epoch, billions will follow live every bit of the tournament from their electronic gadgets (Televisions, cell phones, laptops and others).

Public viewing places as beaches, bars, restaurants, open spaces and video halls are also expected to make quite a fortune from the championship that comes once every four years.

The revenues from the tournament are expected to more than triple from the television rights and other sports.

For starters, FIFA was projected to exceed $6.44 billion revenue (2019-2022) from the FIFA World Cup alone.

This will have a positive impact on the different member associations for the good of sport as a significant amount is retracted back to the various M.A’s for a number of development programs especially the youth, women, national teams and beach soccer development.

Brazil is a hot favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It remains one of the teams that fans keenly await to watch on Television Credit: FIFA Media

For now, as the different countries continue to plan ahead of kick-off, the stakes are high with mounting pressure every other day.

Every move by a player is closely monitored by the magnificent cameras on duty.

Players will definitely up their game both on the field of play with superb performances and off via fashion and public relation management.

This is the defining moment of truth for the entire world.

When the FIFA World Cup kicks off, no eye blicks.

This is the true moment of truth, the magic and breathe-taking times that loud as well as terrifying noise is blown up with a guttural and feral roar to engulf the stadium.

Excited fans with whistles, vuvuzelas and plant branche Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Let us all get armed with the whistles, vuvuzelas, blowing horns, trumpets, replica jerseys and other paraphernalia.

There are so many lingering questions that ought to be answered by close of business of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Will Brazil that has participated at every world cup finals take their 6th title?

Can Germany and Italy make it five?

Shall France successfully defend the trophy won in 2018 to make it three?

Can Argentina and Uruguay make it three.

Can England and Spain attain their second victories?

Or, can a new country win the FIFA World Cup trophy?

Your guess is as good as mine.

VIVA FIFA World Cup.

