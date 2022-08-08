Towering defender Murushid Jjuko has completed his return to Vipers SC after nine years.

Jjuko who recently left Express FC joins the Venoms on a two-year deal.

“Talented and experienced central-defender Murushid Juuko has returned to Vipers SC, signing a two-year employment contract, keeping him up to the club till at least 2024,” reads a statement on Vipers website.

Jjuko is a graduate of the St. Mary’s SS Kitende and was part of the Vipers team that won their first league titles in the 2009-10 season. He left the club in 2013 to join Sports Club Victoria University.

Murushid Juuko putting pen to paper | Credit: Vipers Media

“I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I started my career here when l was young and of course, I’m so happy to be back home after 9 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to giving my best for this club once again,” he said in his first interview with Vipers Media.

“I think it’s the best decision that I have made. It’s right on point in my opinion. I moved from Express FC now to Vipers SC, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help the Venoms achieve great results, to make a mark again.”

Juuko becomes Vipers eighth signing in the ongoing transfer window, joining Alfred Mudekereza, Olivier Osomba, Abubakar Lawal, Isa Mubiru, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Ashraf Mandela, and Abdu Lumala.