A smart reporter covering women’s rugby in Uganda in this day and age would be one who has prepared drafts of Black Pearls, or Avengers, winning sevens tournaments, and a Lekuru, Peace or Emilly, being named Most Valuable Player.
That’s how consistently on top of the game the teams and players, respectively, have been for the three years I have followed the game.
It was the same exact script during the Wakiso Sevens this weekend at King’s Park in Bweyogerere where five teams battled for the final trophy up for grabs in the Central Region.
That was the newly-reintroduced Panthers, Ewes, champions of past Thunderbirds, and the aforementioned perennial protagonists.
Results from round-robin matches:
- Avengers 34-00 Ewes
- Black Pearls 15-05 Thunderbirds
- Thunderbirds 15-05 Avengers
- Ewes 19-00 Panthers
- Ewes 00-56 Black Pearls
- Panthers 00-38 Avengers
- Black Pearls 45-00 Panthers
- Thunderbirds 29-00 Ewes
- Panthers 00-56 Thunderbirds
- Avengers 05-05 Black Pearls
Black Pearls and Avengers fought to a five-all stalemate in the last round-robin match of the tournament, but the former were crowned champions having topped the standings on overall points. The team received a cash prize of UGX 500,000 from the tournament organisers.
For the individual awards, it is Lady Rugby Cranes XVs captain Peace Lekuru of the Avengers who bagged the MVP award.
The national sevens tournament that brings together the top teams from all regions will be played at a yet-to-be-announced date.