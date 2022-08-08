A smart reporter covering women’s rugby in Uganda in this day and age would be one who has prepared drafts of Black Pearls, or Avengers, winning sevens tournaments, and a Lekuru, Peace or Emilly, being named Most Valuable Player.

That’s how consistently on top of the game the teams and players, respectively, have been for the three years I have followed the game.

It was the same exact script during the Wakiso Sevens this weekend at King’s Park in Bweyogerere where five teams battled for the final trophy up for grabs in the Central Region.

That was the newly-reintroduced Panthers, Ewes, champions of past Thunderbirds, and the aforementioned perennial protagonists.

Results from round-robin matches:

Avengers 34-00 Ewes

Black Pearls 15-05 Thunderbirds

Thunderbirds 15-05 Avengers

Ewes 19-00 Panthers

Ewes 00-56 Black Pearls

Panthers 00-38 Avengers

Black Pearls 45-00 Panthers

Thunderbirds 29-00 Ewes

Panthers 00-56 Thunderbirds

Avengers 05-05 Black Pearls

Black Pearls and Avengers fought to a five-all stalemate in the last round-robin match of the tournament, but the former were crowned champions having topped the standings on overall points. The team received a cash prize of UGX 500,000 from the tournament organisers.

See more Congratulations @BlackPearlsRFC upon winning the Wakiso 7s circuit of the #NileSpecial7s #CentralWomens7s pic.twitter.com/DUTe0SWfgC — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) August 7, 2022

For the individual awards, it is Lady Rugby Cranes XVs captain Peace Lekuru of the Avengers who bagged the MVP award.

See more Congratulations to @AvengersRfc Captain Peace Lekuru who is the MVP of the Wakiso 7s on the women’s side. #CentralWomens7s #NileSpecial7s pic.twitter.com/qER5Tndi71 — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) August 7, 2022

The national sevens tournament that brings together the top teams from all regions will be played at a yet-to-be-announced date.