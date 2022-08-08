The second outing of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games was held on Sunday, 7th August 2022 at the Kyambogo Cricket Grounds in Kampala city.

As expected, the turn up was promising as the different corporate organizations gathered for their monthly sports engagements.

Female fans cheer the team during the second outing at the 2022-2023 Corporate Games

Celebrity Fitness Uganda led the limbering drills

Just like for the inaugural outing of the season, the different participants were at first subjected to a limbering session by Celebrity Fitness Uganda to awaken the bodies.

The drills were meant to stretch and prepare the bodies prior to the grueling day ahead that entailed a rich sports menu.

The menu had football, netball, chess, sack race and woodball.

Chess action at the 2022-2023 Corporate Games

Player from Directorate of Industrial Training plays woodball

Women were engaged in Netball alongside the men

In July, football and woodball were held with two additions in the subsequent month – netball and board game, chess.

Corporates easily mingled and interacted as the fun lasted for the entire day.

In some of the netball games played; Uganda Baati edged Joint Medical Stores (JMS) 7-4, Royal Van Zanten (RVZ) humbled Rapid Advisory Services 11-2, Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) slipped narrowly 3-4 to Uganda Airlines and PKF edged Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) 15-10, among other results.

Radio 4 in action

The Corporate Games only returned to Uganda’s sporting sphere after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the previous editions, the financial year will be considered than the usual season.

That said, the 2022-2023 season will run from July to May with an awards dinner in June.

Ian Rumanyika, the chairperson of the Corporate Games lauds the different companies registered.

In the same vein, Rumanyika urges these companies to use the bonafide workers than merchaneries in a bid to foster the fair-play spirit and achieve the purpose of these games.

We are grateful for the different corporate companies that have joined the Corporate Games. We encourage all companies to use workers in order not to kill the spirit of these games. Registered workers with NSSF and TIN numbers are encouraged to be used. Ian Rumanyika, Chairperson, Corporate Games 2022-2023

Ian Rumanyika (Chairperson Corporate Games Uganda) undertakes a body check up by Instawell. They also conducted free nutrition assessments to the Corporates

Besides Football, Netball, Woodball, Sack Race and Chess, there are quite a number of sports disciplines on the menu.

These include Swimming, Basketball, Corporate Run, Pool and Kwapena which is making its debut.

The branding for the different companies at the second outing of the 2022-2023 Corporate Games

Partners and sponsors:

The Corporate Games have key sponsors and partners as Next Media Services through the NBS Sport channel, Radio 4, UBC Television, Baliks Media (event partner), Nation Media Group, Node Group (Public Relations and marketing partner) as well as National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).

NEC is the official water partner that will provide fresh natural drinking water to all participants throughout the season.

Corporate Games: “Inspiring Corporates through Sports”

It is always fun at every outing of the Corporate Games

Some of the Netball Results:

Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) 10-15 PKF

PKF Rapid Advisory Services 06-03 UNBS

UNBS Prestige Driving School 01-14 Royal Van Zanten (RVZ)

Royal Van Zanten (RVZ) Ministry of Internal Affairs 05-03 Radio 4

Radio 4 Joint Medical Stores (JMS) 04-07 Uganda Airlines

Uganda Airlines Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) 06-12 C-Care

C-Care UAP Insurance 02-10 Uganda Airlines

Uganda Airlines C-Care 02-25 PKF

PKF Rapid Advisory Services 02-11 Royal Van Zanten (RVZ)

Royal Van Zanten (RVZ) Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) 00-15 Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT)

Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) UAP Insurance 02-02 Prestige Driving School

Prestige Driving School UNBS 01-03 Joint Medical Stores (JMS)

Joint Medical Stores (JMS) Smart App 00-17 PKF

PKF Royal Van Zanten 06-03 Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs Uganda Industrial Research Institute 03-04 Uganda Airlines