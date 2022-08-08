44th Chess Olympiad (Round 10):

Open Category: Finland 3-1 Uganda

IM Keinanen Toivo (Finland) 0.5-0.5 FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda)

FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) IM Vilka Sipila (Finland) 1-0 FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda)

FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda) IM Sampsa Nyysti (Finland) 0.5-0.5 Walter Okas (Uganda)

Walter Okas (Uganda) FM Pekka Koykka (Finland) 1-0 Emmanuel Egesa (Uganda)

Uganda lost 1-3 to Finland during the 10th round of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Monday, August 8, 2022 in India.

The biggest positives though were the two draws picked by the Ugandans, FIDE Master Harold Wanyama and Walter Okas over International Masters (IM) Keinanen Toivo and Sampsa Nyysti respectively.

FM Wanyama shared the spoils with IM Keinanen on board one.

Another IM Vilka Sipila defeated FM Patrick Kawuma on board two.

On board three, IM Sampsa Nyysti and Walter Okas each earned half a point from the draw.

FM Pekka Koykka overcame Emmanuel Egesa 1-0 on board four.

Harunah Nsubuga was rested from this round.

On Sunday, Uganda overcame Afghanistan 3-1 in round nine.

Meanwhile, Uganda women edged Ethiopia 2.5-1.5 during round 10.

Next Games:

Round 11 (final stage) will be played on Tuesday, 9th August 2022.

In the open category, Uganda faces Faroe Islands whilst the women side will play Scotland.

Women Category Result (Round 10): Uganda 2.5-1.5 Ethiopia