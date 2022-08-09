44th Chess Olympiad (Round 10):

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Open Category: Faroe Islands Vs Uganda

GM Ziska Helgi Dam (Faroe Islands) Vs FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda)

FM Nielsen Hogni Egilstoft (Faroe Islands) Vs FM Patrick Kawuma (Uganda)

FM Rogvi Egilstoft (Faroe Islands) Vs Walter Okas (Uganda)

IM John Rodgaard (Faroe Islands) Vs FM Haruna Nsubuga (Uganda)

It is a defining moment for Uganda’s chess national team captain FM Harold Wanyama during the final round of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai city, India.

The experienced Uganda takes on Grand Master (GM) Ziska Helgi Dam from the Faroe Islands on board one.

This is the third time that FM Wanyama is taking on a Grand Master at this year’s Olympiad.

During round two, he faced off Canadian GM Eric Hansen and Latvia’s Toms Kantans in round six.

On both fronts, FM Wanyama lost the games.

FM Harold Wanyama against Canada’s Grand Master Eric Hansen. during the second round. Wanyama lost 1-0

Another stern test of character will be for FM Haruna Nsubuga who faces International Master (IM) John Rodgaard on board four.

On board two, FM Patrick Kawuma will play fellow FM Nielsen Hogni Egilstoft.

Another Egilstoft entity in Rogvi locks-horns against Walter Okas on board three.

Emmanuel Egesa will be rested in round ten.

In nine games, FM Wanyama has scored 5 points. He is followed by Egesa with 4.5 points (8 games).

FM Nsubuga and Okas each have 4 points from 7 and 8 matches respectively.

FM Kawuma has scored 3.5 points in 8 games.

FIDE Master Patrick Kawuma will play FM Nielsen Hogni Egilstoft on board two during round 11

Meanwhile, the Uganda national team will complete the championship against Scotland in round nine on the same day.

WCM Shakira Ampaire returns to action after being rested in the 10th round.

Ampaire will take on WFM Suzie G. Cooke on table one in one of the four lined up games.

Alice Lampard shall face off against WFM Gloria Nansubuga on board two.

On board three, WFM Rhian Hughes plays Patricia Kawuma as Caitlin Reid will square up against Milly Takali on board four.

Team Uganda is fresh from that 2.5-1.5 victory over Ethiopia during round ten.

Nakabo has 6 points from 9 matches, Takali is on 5 points (7 games), Patricia Kawuma is on 4 points (8 games).

WCM Ampaire has 3 points (8 games) and WFM Gloria Nansubuga has scored 2.5 points from 8 matches.

Uganda ladies lost 0-4 to Cuba in round one, recovered to win round two 4-0 against Eswatini and narrowly lost 1.5-2.5 to Malaysia in round three.

During round four, Uganda overcame Cyprus 2.5-.15, lost 0-4 to Algeria, won 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago, fell 1.5-2.5 to Albania in round 7.

In round 8, Uganda condemned Bahrain 3.5-0.5, fell to North Macedonia 1-3 in round 9 and won the latest round (10) 2.5-1.5 against fellow African opposition, Ethiopia.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.