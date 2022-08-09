44th Chess Olympiad (Round 11):

Women Category: Scotland Vs Uganda

Board 1: WFM Suzie Cooke (Scotland) Vs WCM Shakira Ampaire (Uganda)

Board 2: Alice Lampard (Scotland) Vs WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda)

Board 3: WFM Rhian Hughes (Scotland) Vs Patricia Kawuma (Uganda)

Board 4: Caitlin Reid (Scotland) Vs Milly Takali (Uganda)

As the 44th Olympiad officially concludes with the 11th round on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Uganda women team will take on Scotland in Chennai city, India.

WCM Shakira Ampaire returns to action after being rested in the 10th round.

Ampaire will take on WFM Suzie G. Cooke on table one in one of the four lined up games.

Alice Lampard shall face off against WFM Gloria Nansubuga on board two.

On board three, WFM Rhian Hughes plays Patricia Kawuma as Caitlin Reid will square up against Milly Takali on board four.

Team Uganda is fresh from that 2.5-1.5 victory over Ethiopia during round ten on Monday.

Coming to this final round, Uganda has had quite a number of mixed results.

The Eastern Africa country fell 0-4 to Cuba in round one, recovered to win round two 4-0 against Eswatini and narrowly lost 1.5-2.5 to Malaysia in round three.

During round four, Uganda overcame Cyprus 2.5-.15, lost 0-4 to Algeria, won 4-0 over Trinidad and Tobago, fell 1.5-2.5 to Albania in round 7.

In round 8, Uganda condemned Bahrain 3.5-0.5, fell to North Macedonia 1-3 in round 9 and won the latest round (10) 2.5-1.5 against fellow African opposition, Ethiopia.

Individually, Nakabo has 6 points heading to the last round and she will be rested for round 11.

Peninah Nakabo will climax the Olympiad with six points to her name (Credit: FIDE)

Meanwhile, Uganda plays Faroe Islands in the closing round of the open category.

Grand Master Dam Helgi Ziska will lockhorns against Uganda’s FM Harold Wanyama.

IM John Rodgaard takes on FM Haruna Nsubuga, FM Rogvi Egilstoft will play Walter Okas and Nielsen Hogni Egilstoft shall take on FM Patrick Kawuma.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.