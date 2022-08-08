44th Chess Olympiad (Round 10):

Women Category: Uganda 2.5-1.5 Ethiopia

Peninah Nakabo (Uganda) 0.5-0.5 Haile Lidet Abate (Ethiopia)

Haile Lidet Abate (Ethiopia) WFM Gloria Nansubuga (Uganda) 0-1 Aster Melake Bantiwalu (Ethiopia)

Aster Melake Bantiwalu (Ethiopia) Patricia Kawuma (Uganda) 1-0 Mekdes Demssie Abera (Ethiopia)

Mekdes Demssie Abera (Ethiopia) Milly Takali (Uganda) 1-0 Mekonen Selemawit Kidanemaryam (Ethiopia)

Uganda women chess national team overcame Ethiopia 2.5-1.5 during round 10 at the 44th Chess Olympiad on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Patricia Kawuma and Milly Takali each recorded wins over their opponents.

Peninah Nakabo drew in her game with Haile Lidet Abate but WFM Gloria Nansubuga lost 0-1 to Aster Malake Bantiwalu.

Patricia Kawuma edged Mekdes Demssie Abera and Takali overcame Mekonen Selemawit Kidanemaryam.

Patricia Kawuma’s end game against Ethiopian Mekdes Demssie Abera. The Ugandan (in white) won the game

This was a perfect reaction from the Ugandan side that had lost 1-3 to North Macedonia in round nine.

WFM Shakira Ampaire was rested during the 10th round but will return during the final round (11) against Scotland’s WFM Suzie Cooke.

The women team has now won and lost five times apiece.

Open Category:

In the open category, Uganda lost 1-3 to Finland during the 10th round.

International Master (IM) Keinanen Toivo was held by Uganda’s FIDE Master (FM) Harold Wanyama on board one.

Another IM Vilka Sipila defeated FM Patrick Kawuma on board two.

On board three, IM Sampsa Nyysti and Walter Okas each picked half a point.

FM Pekka Koykka edged Emmanuel Egesa 1-0.

Harunah Nsubuga was rested during the 10th round but will return for the final round (11) against Faroe Island’s IM John Rodgaard.

The final round will be played on Tuesday, 9th August 2022.

The 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India attracted 350 teams from 187 countries.

China is the defending champion for the ladies and women.