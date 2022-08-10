The Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games two draws have been completed at the body’s headquarters in Mengo (GNS plaza), Kampala city on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

Handball is among the games that will be played in Lira city at St Katherine and Dr Obote College schools.

The games kick off on 13th August and will climax by 21st August 2022.

Boys:

In group A, there is the reigning champion Kakungulu Memorial, Kiira College Butiki, St Mary’s Lugazi, Kibibi S.S Butambala, Mbarara High School, Kyamate SS and latecomer 2.

Gombe SS, Kakira S.S, The Amazima school, Nabumali S.S Mbale, St Kaggwa Bushenyi, Bishop Comboni College and latecomer four are pooled in group B.

Group C has Ntare S.S, Ngora High, Dynamic S.S, Wampeewo Ntake, St Geralds College, with two latecomers 1 and 5.

Mbogo Mixed, Bombo Army, Namakwa College, Nyondo S.S, Standard College Ntungamo, St Joseph’s College – Mbarara and late comer 3 are in group D.

Girls:

In group A girls, there is Kawanda S.S, Kakira S.S, Namakwa, St Catherine, Sacred Heart Mushenga, Immaculate Heart High school and late comer 3.

Kibuli S.S, Bombo Army, St Mary’s College – Lugazi, Mbogo Mixed, Bweranyanji Girls, Comboni College and late comer 1 in group B.

Mbogo High, Iganga, The Amazima School, Trinity College Nabbingo, Kyeizoba, St Gerald and late comer 2 are in group C.

Wampewo Ntake, Kakira High, Nyondo S.S, Kibibi S.S – Butambala, Mary Hill, Ngora Hill, Nabumali High are in group D.

The other games that will be held include Football U-16 (boys and girls), netball, basketball 3 vs 3 (both boys and girls), woodball, athletics as well as volleyball.

Some of the officials who attended the USSSA Ball Games 2 draws at the GNS Plaza in Mengo, Kampala city

Handball Groups:

Boys:

A: Kakungulu Memorial, Kiira College Butiki, St Mary’s Lugazi, Kibibi S.S Butambala, Mbarara High School, Kyamate SS, Late Comer 2

B: Gombe SS, Kakira S.S, The Amazima school, Nabumali S.S Mbale, St Kaggwa Bushenyi, Bishop Comboni College, Later Comer 4

C: Ntare S.S, Ngora High, Dynamic S.S, Wampeewo Ntake, St Geralds College, Late Comer 1, Late Comer 5

D: Mbogo Mixed, Bombo Army, Namakwa College, Nyondo S.S, Standard College Ntungamo, St Joseph’s College – Mbarara, Late comer 3

Girls: