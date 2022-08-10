USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):

13 th – 21 st August 2022

– 21 August 2022 Host: Lira City (St Katherine College & Dr Obote College)

A total of 24 schools were drawn (for the boys and girls categories) in the woodball sport which will make its debut at the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games two in Lira.

The draws were conducted on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 at the GNS Plaza in Mengo, Kampala city.

Boys:

In group B for the boys, power house Luzira SS is drawn alongside Our Lady of Africa, St Henry’s College – Kitovu and Sseke S.S.

Group B has Kijjabwemi S.S, Mityana S.S, Mengo S.S and Mbarara High School.

In group C, Entebbe based Airforce S.S is pooled alongside Nakateete S.S, The Mazima School and St Mark’s College – Namagoma.

Girls:

Mukono based powerhouse Mpoma Girls school is pooled in group A alongside Mityana S.S, St Mark’s College – Namagoma and Ngora High School.

In group B, there is Our Lady of Africa, Sseke S.S, Mengo Secondary School and Iganga Secondary School.

Group C girls has Luzira S.S, Kijjabwemi S.S, Trinity College Nabbingo and The Amazima School.

Woodball, alongside Dancesport will be making its debut appearance at the games that will be hosted at St Katherine College and Dr Obote College.

Also, the other games that will be played include football (U-16), Handball, Basketball (3X3), athletics, netball and volleyball.

The games will kick off on 13th August and run until the 21st August 2022.

Girls: