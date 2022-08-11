Makerere University Business School (MUBS) principal Professor Juma Waswa Balunywa believes in the three P’s; Planning, Passion and Patience.

The vastly experienced Academic Administrator who holds a Doctor of Philosophy from the university of University of Delhi in India preached the same message to the She Corporate women football club players prior to the CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers.

This was during the official flag-off ceremony for the reigning FUFA Women Super League champions at his lavish residence in Kateebe-Bugabo in Garuga, off the Kampala-Entebbe Highway.

“It takes a lot of planning, passion and patience to produce excellent results. Therefore, you need the focus, commitment and hard work to perform well. You go to Tanzania as the best team, go out there and excel” he remarked.

She Corporates Team players and officials poses for a group photo with MUBS Principal Professor Juma Waswa Balunywa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Flanked by the club chairperson Richard Kaweere, student Guild leaders; Roger Kiyaga (Guild President), Brenda Mawanda (Vic Guild) and the sports department official Juma Kato, Professor Balunywa also lauded the players and coaching staff for the enthusiasm.

“Sports at MUBS has come a long way. We have the capacity to go far just like this girls’ team has performed. I thank the players and coaches for the special effort” he added.

Professor Balunywa speaks to the She Corporate players at his residence in Garuga (Credit: David Isabirye)

Professor Balunywa talks to the She Corporate players and officials at his residence (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team captain Naome Naggadya expressed the readiness of the team to perform well.

“We have been training well and expect a great performance at the CECAFA qualifiers. There is teamwork and belief of getting positive results” Naggagya stated.

CAF “A” licensed tactician Charles Ayiekoh Lukula travels as head coach alongside Issa Yusuf Hassan who has been handling the team for a long time.

“The players are in the best shape after being subjected to good training and a couple of test matches. There is also confidence having won the league in Uganda.” Ayiekoh revealed.

Some of the She Corporates Players and officials at Professor Balunywa’s residence in Garuga (Credit: David Isabirye)

Anita Namata (left) is one of the players at She Corporate Women Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

One of the club new signings Anita Namata had hailed the teamwork element that helped her and other new players bond together in a record time.

“It is not so long since I since joined She Corporate. We are one family that works together. Heading to the tournament in Tanzania, we are all gearing for victories in each game” Namata a winger-cum-forward from Uganda Martyrs stated.

Other new signings on the traveling delegation include; Cissy Nakate, Esther Naluyimba, Jackline Nakasi, Joanita Ainembabazi, Spencer Nakacwa and Zahara Nankya and Phoebe Banura.

Professor Balunywa (center) autographs one of the jerseys [Credit: David Isabirye]

L-R: Brenda Mawanda (Vice Guild President), Amiina Onzi (MUBS Sports minister) and Roger Kiyaga (MUBS Guild President) hold an autographed jersey by Professor Balunywa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Christened as the Sharks, She Corporate will embark on the journey at the

The Sharks will begin their group B campaign on Sunday, 14th August 2022 against South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars at the 60,000 seater Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in the coastal city of Dar-es-salaam.

The other group B clubs are; Djibouti’s Garde Republican and hosts Simba women club.

Meanwhile, the team travel plan was pushed to the morning of Friday, 12th August 2022 via Kenya Airways.

Daniella Favour Nambatya, team forward spoke on behalf of the players .

We thank the management of MUBS and She Corporate for all they have done for the team. We are ready to fight for the club badge when we represent the country at the CAF Women qualifiers in Tanzania. Daniel Favour Nambatya, She Corporate Women Football Club forward

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers : Fatuma Kim Matovu, Zahara Nankya, Daphine Nyayenga

: Fatuma Kim Matovu, Zahara Nankya, Daphine Nyayenga Defenders : Phoebe Banura, Anitah Arinda, Swabra Nkomba, Cissy Nakate, Amina Nakato, Margaret Namirimu, Stella Musibika

: Phoebe Banura, Anitah Arinda, Swabra Nkomba, Cissy Nakate, Amina Nakato, Margaret Namirimu, Stella Musibika Midfielders : Phiona Nabbumba, Naome Nagadya, Winnie Nabbale, Cissy Nantongo, Esther Naluyimba

: Phiona Nabbumba, Naome Nagadya, Winnie Nabbale, Cissy Nantongo, Esther Naluyimba Forwards: Anitah Namata, Daniella Favour Nambatya, Noeline Namiiro, Jackline Nakasi, Joan Ainembabazi, Spencer Nakacwa

Roger Kiyaga, MUBS Guild President (Credit: David Isabirye)