The urge for sports infrastructure is a genuine and pertinent call across the divide in Uganda.

Given the vast growing population in the country, the pressure and competition on the land resource is also overwhelming.

Therefore, special endeavors undertaken to develop infrastructure for sports is much appreciated a rain storm in hell.

Deep down in Kiteezi, Bamba – Gayaza of Wakiso Town Council, a special sports project is being minted at a modest school institution, TwinBrook School.

The school management has managed to put up a number of sports amenities as a basketball and handball court, astro turf football ground, a natural grass playing field, swimming pool and indoor sports like Table Tennis.

The recent development is an extension of the sports field with the land already leveled in the latest works.

This comes a couple of months after a Table Tennis model club was established at the TwinBrook School by the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA).

The four donated Table Tennis tables that will be used by Twinbrook for four weeks before they procure their own (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, the TwinBrook Sports Academy and Skilling Center has garnered steadfast momentum as it nurtures talented young sportsmen in Football, Basketball, Swimming, Table Tennis and other sports disciplines.

“As Twinbrook Schools through the TwinBrook Sports Academy and Skilling Center, the development of talent is a top priority.” Ismael Absa, chairperson of the Twinbrook sports academy notes.

Ismael Absa, chairperson Twinbrook Sports Academy and skilling center (Credit: David Isabirye)

This is a sports facility that will even be accessible to the local community within Kiteezi, Bamba, Kiteezi and Gayaza as a whole as well as the surrounding areas.

It is a step in the desired right direction to develop the sports infrastructure as a lee-way of nurturing more talented young sportsmen with the key objective of producing the country’s next Majid Musisi, Peace Proscovia, Stephen Kiprotich, Mary Musoke, Steven Omonyi and Michael Wokoroach, among other stars.