Finals Result:

Jinja SSS 83/8

Olila High School 84/0

Olila High won by 10 wickets

The girl’s school cricket week had taken a two-year break due to Covid and the last time the event was hosted Olila High School emerged as the winner.

12 schools came together for the 2022 edition, Kilembe and Nyakasura represented the West, Light SSS, and Olila High School represented the North East region.

Olila High School won the 2022 Girls Schools Cricket Week

Victoria High, Jinja SSS, and Lord’s Meade turned up from the East with the central region having Ndejje SSS, St John’s SS Mukono and Agape Christian School, and Masaka SSS the sole representative of the south.

The games were played in Budo, Ndejje, and Gayaza over a period of five days, and defending champions Olila went through the tournament unbeaten.

The difference between them and the rest of the schools is the support they get from Soroti Cricket Academy which has ensured that the two-year gap was a gain for them in terms of working with the young players to improve their skills.

Players such as Jimia Mohammad have already made their debut for the Victoria Pearls.

After the group games, Light SSS met Jinja SSS in the semifinals with the latter sneaking into the final in a very close game while Olila High School easily dealt with Ndejje SSS.

In the final Olila High School made light work of Jinja SSS picking up a 10-wicket win.

Jimia Mohammed scooped the best batters award, Kevin Amuge was the best bowler, Restine Kabugho (Nyakasura) won the best fielder award, Sandra Achawo (Light SSS) best wicket-keeper award and Janet Nakiranda (Jinja SSS) took the MVP award.

Soroti Cricket

The tournament always serves as a pathway for girls from playing school cricket to the national team and is key in the development of players.

With the U-19 girls preparing for qualifiers next month in Botswana most of the players who will make the final 14 will come from this tournament.