Former captain of Toro Golf Club (2011-2013) Ramesh Feroze has urged youngsters at AFRIYEA Golf Academy to remain dedicated, committed and focused with continuous hard working.

Currently based in the United States of America (USA), Feroze is on a visit back home.

He recently shared his golf skills to youngsters at AFRIYEA Golf Academy who are on the holiday program.

Some of the kids at AFRIYEA Golf Academy with the coaches and other officials

Feroze also hailed the management of AFRIYEA Golf Academy for the incredible work being executed especially by providing a training and competitive environment to them.

“When I was captain of Toro Club, we used to have young boys as Ronald Rugumayo, Ronald Otile, Adolf Muhumuza and Joseph Cwinyaai among others. They are now current stars. They used to be caddies but we helped them organize tournaments. This is how they became great players. Now, they are being handled through an academy, the first of its kind, you are destined for the future stars in the game” Feroze stated.

Feroze was named the academy ambassador in 2020.

Young golfers ready to tee-off in training

“I am glad for Isaiah Mwesige (CEO, Afriyea Golf Academy) for this project. This means that the greatness of Toro Golf Club will continue because we not only have boys but also girls in the academy. That said, in the next five years, Toro club will be fully representing both national teams” he added.

Meanwhile, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy Holiday program that started on Monday, 8th August 2022 will continue with yet another session on the 15th August 2022.

A young girls in golf training

This program will run throughout the month of August every Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s.

After 15th, the other training days will be on 17th, 19th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th and the crowning day of 31st August 2022.

Young golfers at AFRIYEA Golf Academy during the Holiday program

“Our school golf holiday program is a fantastic opportunity to introduce children to the game of golf and help the existing juniors to improve their golfing skills. We target children across all ages and abilities and the program is designed to teach the basics of golf or whet the skills of existing players in a fun oriented approach whilst enjoying exercises and networking with other students.” Mwesige reveals.

The AFRIYEA Golf Academy, Uganda – Africa has over 300 registered participants from the ages of 4 to 18.