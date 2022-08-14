Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Night (Featherweight):

David “Silent Assassin” Onama (Uganda) Lost to Nathan “The Train” Wade Landwehr (USA)

Before a fully packed gallery at the Pechanga Arena in Dan Diego, Southern California, Uganda’s David Onama lost USA fighter Nathan Wade Landwehr by a majority decision.

This was during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) night on Saturday, 13th August 2022.

Fully packed Pechanga Arena in Dan Diego, Southern California, USA (Credit: UFC)

David Onama attacks Nathan “The Train” Wade Landwehr (Credit: UFC)

The thrilling bout left many fans amazed with the two fighters giving the best shot forward in the Octagon.

This is one fight that had earlier been set for this year (27th March 2022) in Columbus between the two featherweights.

Landwehr, 34, further improved his record at 16-4-0.

Nathan “The Train” Wade Landwehr celebrates (Credit: UFC)

For the 28-year-old Orthodox styled Onama, his record is now at 11-2-0.

His other loss came on 23rd October 2021 after a unanimous decision over Jones Mason on the UFC fight night of Costa vs Vettori in Las Vegas, Nevada – USA.

He has promised to return a better fighter in the next fight ahead of him.

“Thank you San Diego ! ! ! I’ll be back soon. I promise. There is no quit in me. You’re gonna have to kill me. Congratulations to my opponent Nate and his team. All respect. Thanks to my head coach for all the hard work you do. Pushing me mentally and physically to new limits.” He stated.

Christened as “The Silent Assasin”, Onama recently signed a new four fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).