The 2022 Uganda National Ludo league match day 16 was successfully held on Sunday, 14th August.
Current table leaders Nansana Galaxy (on 29 points), were held by Kings during a 2-all draw.
Second placed Masaka Giants (28 points) overcame Buloba A with a 3-1 victory.
Kazo Hill fell 0-4 to Buyende United and Bassajja Bayiiya lost 1-3 to Busega
Meanwhile, Nansana All Stars played to a 2-all draw with Kireka Kisansa.
Meanwhile, the Nakawa Market – Ntinda United duel still has pending issues after an appeal by the former.
Ntinda United has won the contest 2-1.
Match day 17 will come on 28th August 2022 with six games.
Kings play Kazo, Buloba A takes on Buyende United and Busega will face table leaders Nansana Galaxy.
Meanwhile, Ntinda United will square up against Masaka Giants. Reigning champions Kireka Kisansa shall play Bassajja Bayiiya and Nansana All Stars face Nakawa Market.
The national ludo league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF). NATIONAL SUPER LEAGUE 2022, MATCH-DAY SIXTEEN RESULTS
|HOSTING TEAM
|FFFT SCORE
|VISITING TEAM
|KAZO HILL
|0-4
|BUYENDE UNITED
|NANSANA GALAXY
|2-2
|KINGS
|MASAKA GIANTS
|3-1
|BULOBA A
|BASSAJJA BAYIIYA
|1-3
|BUSEGA
|NAKAWA MARKET
|1-2 -PP
|NTINDA UNITED
|NANSANA ALLSTARS
|2-2
|KIREKA KISANSA
|TENTATIVE TABLE STANDINGS FOR MATCH-DAY SIXTTEEN:
|RANK
|TEAM
|GP
|GW
|GD
|GL
|GS
|GA
|GD
|FS
|SA
|SD
|PTS
|NANSANA GALAXY
|16
|7
|8
|1
|111
|91
|20
|40
|24
|16
|29
|MASAKA GIANTS
|16
|8
|4
|4
|118
|111
|7
|36
|28
|8
|28
|BUYENDE UNITED
|16
|8
|3
|5
|136
|110
|26
|40
|24
|16
|27
|NAKAWA MARKET
|15
|7
|5
|3
|121
|95
|26
|37
|23
|14
|26
|NTINDA UNITED
|15
|7
|4
|4
|141
|121
|20
|31
|29
|2
|25
|BULOBA A
|16
|6
|4
|6
|118
|113
|5
|31
|33
|-2
|22
|KINGS
|16
|5
|4
|7
|117
|112
|-5
|32
|32
|0
|19
|BUSEGA
|16
|4
|6
|6
|121
|122
|-1
|29
|35
|-6
|18
|BASSAJJA BAYIIYA
|16
|5
|3
|8
|123
|144
|-21
|29
|35
|-6
|18
|NANSANA ALLSTARS
|16
|3
|6
|7
|114
|148
|–34
|28
|36
|-8
|15
|KIREKA KISANSA
|16
|3
|6
|7
|120
|137
|-17
|24
|40
|-16
|15
|KAZO HILL
|16
|2
|7
|7
|102
|124
|-22
|23
|41
|-18
|13
MATCH-DAY 17 FIXTURES – 28TH / 08/ 2022
|HOSTING TEAM
|VISITING TEAM
|KINGS
|VS
|KAZO HILL
|BULOBA A
|VS
|BUYENDE UNITED
|BUSEGA
|VS
|NANSANA GALAXY
|NTINDA UNITED
|VS
|MASAKA GIANTS
|KIREKA KISANSA
|VS
|BASSAJJA BAYIIYA
|NANSANA ALLSTARS
|VS
|NAKAWA MARKET