The 2022 Uganda National Ludo league match day 16 was successfully held on Sunday, 14th August.

Current table leaders Nansana Galaxy (on 29 points), were held by Kings during a 2-all draw.

Second placed Masaka Giants (28 points) overcame Buloba A with a 3-1 victory.

Kazo Hill fell 0-4 to Buyende United and Bassajja Bayiiya lost 1-3 to Busega

Meanwhile, Nansana All Stars played to a 2-all draw with Kireka Kisansa.

Meanwhile, the Nakawa Market – Ntinda United duel still has pending issues after an appeal by the former.

Ntinda United has won the contest 2-1.

Match day 17 will come on 28th August 2022 with six games.

Kings play Kazo, Buloba A takes on Buyende United and Busega will face table leaders Nansana Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Ntinda United will square up against Masaka Giants. Reigning champions Kireka Kisansa shall play Bassajja Bayiiya and Nansana All Stars face Nakawa Market.

The national ludo league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF). NATIONAL SUPER LEAGUE 2022, MATCH-DAY SIXTEEN RESULTS

HOSTING TEAM FFFT SCORE VISITING TEAM KAZO HILL 0-4 BUYENDE UNITED NANSANA GALAXY 2-2 KINGS MASAKA GIANTS 3-1 BULOBA A BASSAJJA BAYIIYA 1-3 BUSEGA NAKAWA MARKET 1-2 -PP NTINDA UNITED NANSANA ALLSTARS 2-2 KIREKA KISANSA

TENTATIVE TABLE STANDINGS FOR MATCH-DAY SIXTTEEN: RANK TEAM GP GW GD GL GS GA GD FS SA SD PTS NANSANA GALAXY 16 7 8 1 111 91 20 40 24 16 29 MASAKA GIANTS 16 8 4 4 118 111 7 36 28 8 28 BUYENDE UNITED 16 8 3 5 136 110 26 40 24 16 27 NAKAWA MARKET 15 7 5 3 121 95 26 37 23 14 26 NTINDA UNITED 15 7 4 4 141 121 20 31 29 2 25 BULOBA A 16 6 4 6 118 113 5 31 33 -2 22 KINGS 16 5 4 7 117 112 -5 32 32 0 19 BUSEGA 16 4 6 6 121 122 -1 29 35 -6 18 BASSAJJA BAYIIYA 16 5 3 8 123 144 -21 29 35 -6 18 NANSANA ALLSTARS 16 3 6 7 114 148 –34 28 36 -8 15 KIREKA KISANSA 16 3 6 7 120 137 -17 24 40 -16 15 KAZO HILL 16 2 7 7 102 124 -22 23 41 -18 13

MATCH-DAY 17 FIXTURES – 28TH / 08/ 2022