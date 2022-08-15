Ludo action

The 2022 Uganda National Ludo league match day 16 was successfully held on Sunday, 14th August.

Current table leaders Nansana Galaxy (on 29 points), were held by Kings during a 2-all draw.

Second placed Masaka Giants (28 points) overcame Buloba A with a 3-1 victory.

Kazo Hill fell 0-4 to Buyende United and Bassajja Bayiiya lost 1-3 to Busega

Meanwhile, Nansana All Stars played to a 2-all draw with Kireka Kisansa.

Meanwhile, the Nakawa Market – Ntinda United duel still has pending issues after an appeal by the former.

Ntinda United has won the contest 2-1.

Match day 17 will come on 28th August 2022 with six games.

Kings play Kazo, Buloba A takes on Buyende United and Busega will face table leaders Nansana Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Ntinda United will square up against Masaka Giants. Reigning champions Kireka Kisansa shall play Bassajja Bayiiya and Nansana All Stars face Nakawa Market.

The national ludo league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF).                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 NATIONAL SUPER LEAGUE 2022, MATCH-DAY SIXTEEN RESULTS                                                                                                                                                                                               

HOSTING TEAMFFFT SCOREVISITING TEAM
KAZO HILL0-4BUYENDE UNITED
NANSANA GALAXY2-2KINGS
MASAKA GIANTS3-1BULOBA A
BASSAJJA BAYIIYA1-3BUSEGA
NAKAWA MARKET         1-2  -PPNTINDA UNITED
NANSANA ALLSTARS2-2KIREKA KISANSA
 TENTATIVE TABLE STANDINGS FOR MATCH-DAY SIXTTEEN: 
RANKTEAMGPGWGDGLGSGAGDFSSASDPTS
 NANSANA GALAXY16781111912040241629
 MASAKA GIANTS168    4411811173628828
 BUYENDE UNITED168351361102640241627
 NAKAWA MARKET15753121952637231426
 NTINDA UNITED15744141   121203129225
 BULOBA A1664611811353133-222
 KINGS16547  117112-53232019
 BUSEGA16466  121122-12935-618  
 BASSAJJA BAYIIYA16538  123144-212935-618
 NANSANA ALLSTARS16367114148–342836-815
 KIREKA KISANSA16367120137-172440-1615
 KAZO HILL16277102124-222341-1813

                                                   MATCH-DAY 17 FIXTURES –   28TH / 08/ 2022

HOSTING TEAM VISITING TEAM
KINGSVSKAZO HILL
BULOBA AVSBUYENDE UNITED
BUSEGAVSNANSANA GALAXY
NTINDA UNITEDVSMASAKA GIANTS
KIREKA KISANSAVSBASSAJJA BAYIIYA
NANSANA ALLSTARSVSNAKAWA MARKET

