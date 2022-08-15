Following the announcement of the first ever Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, in Kasese, many running enthusiasts have embarked on fitness plans to ensure they are ready come September 3.

One such running club is the “Team Matooke Running Club” who on Sunday morning took part in their monthly run from Kampala to Entebbe.

The running club partakes in different distance runs along Entebbe road that comprise of a 27km, 30km and 36km routes and this time round, the focus is now getting in tip top shape for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon next month.

Some of the runners

With their starting point being Quality Supermarket Lubowa, the running group broke the dawn as early as 6:30am and took on Entebbe Road with eyes set for Entebbe Cricket Grounds.

Julius Nkuraija, a frequent running enthusiast with the club shared that it is important to prepare their bodies to be able to handle a marathon run.

We do this periodically to stay in good shape, improve our physique and wellbeing. The only difference is that this time around, we have our eyes set on the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon. I encourage everyone planning to take part to keep a consistent regimen with daily exercise for good results and a fun experience. Julius Nkuraija, running enthusiast

Runners gathered at the Entebbe Cricket Grounds (Kakeeka) finish point

It took the runners about four hours to get to Entebbe with many promising to be quicker at next month’s marathon.

The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will consist of a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and 5km fun run.

Runners gifted Tusker Lite Hampers at the End point

A runner of the Matooke team receives a gift hamper after engaging in the run

Ordinary people are encouraged to take part in the 5km run and explore the scenic beauty that Kasese has to offer while at it.

The outstanding performer in the 42 KM race will pocket Shs 5,000,000/=. There will also be cash rewards to the other top four runners in the same category.

In the 21KM, the best runner will take home Shs. 3,000,000/=. The first and second runners up will also get Shs. 2,000,000/= and Shs. 1,000,000/= respectively.

Uganda Breweries Limited (under the Tusker Lite brand) who have contributed Shs. 800,000,000 towards the organizations of this marathon.

Other sponsors include a health partner Rocket Health, Rwenzori pure Natural mineral water, Jumia, Standard Chartered Bank and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) which many more coming up.

Tickets are already available online through the Jumia online shop link at Shs50,000 which includes a link with information on accommodation and transport.

2022 Rwenzori Theluji Festival:

3rd September: Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

5KM, 21KM & 42KM

Other activities: