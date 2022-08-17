2022 FIM Africa Motocross of Africa Nations:

19 th -21 st August

-21 August At Victoria Raceway Track, Garuga – Katabi Town Council (Uganda)

The 2022 FIM Africa Motocross of Africa Nations, the highest ranking professional motorsport event in Africa was officially launched at the Speke Resort Munyonyo Hotel in Kampala.

Newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang was chief guest on the event.

This championship will be hosted in Uganda at the Garuga Victoria Raceway Track (Garuga), off Entebbe Road.

Over 140 riders are expected to take part in the 2022 FIM Africa Motocross of Africa Nations.

The event will officially commence on Friday August 19th, 2022 and will climax on Sunday August 21, 2022.

The Championship has attracted different nations namely Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Congo, Morocco, and Botswana.

Riders in action during a competitive event Credit: John Batanudde

President of the Motorsport Federation of Uganda (FMU) Dipu Ruparelia revealed that Uganda is ready to host the event only returning after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the event to be postponed.

It is all systems go for the 2022 FIMU event. Uganda was supposed to host the event in 2020 but it did not happen because of COVID-19. Still, 2021 was affected still. This pushed us to the 2022. I thank FIMU for giving Uganda the greenlight to host the event. We are ready for the event. I thank all the sponsors in a special way and I call upon the Government for help. Dipu Ruparelia, President of the Motorsport Federation of Uganda (FMU)

Grace Namutebi represented Crown Beverages under the Mountain Dew brand, the title sponsors of the event.

She noted that they are proud to be part of the prestigious event, the highest ranking motocross event on the continent, and have contributed Shs 50 million towards the event.

Hon Ogwang expressed delight upon Uganda’s opportunity to host such a continental championship.

“Uganda is proud to host the FIM Africa Motocross event. As a country, we must be able to showcase the best of the Pearl of Africa.” Ogwanga revealed.

Team Uganda captain, Alestair Blick is optimistic that they will win the championship.

“We have trained well and set to compete against all odds. We are ready to win before the home fans” Alestair remarked.

South Africa won the previous event in 2019.