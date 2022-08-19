2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):

Quarter-final Results:

Kawanda S.S 27-21 St Noa

St Noa Madina Islamic 30-25 Ngando SS

Ngando SS St Mary’s SS Kitende 28-15 Baptist High School

Baptist High School Buddo SS 34-18 Mukono S.S

The quarter-finals of the 2022 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 in netball were concluded on Friday, 19 August 2022.

Kawanda S.S, Madina Islamic, St Mary’s SS Kitende and Buddo Secondary Schools advanced to the semi-finals.

Action at the St Katherine SS netball courts was watched by a mammoth gathering.

Kawanda S.S defeated St Noa 27-21, Madina Islamic edged Ngando S.S 30-25 in the first two semi-finals played concurrently.

During the second semi-finals; St Mary’s SS Kitende condemned Baptist High 28-15 as Buddo SS overcame Mukono S.S 34-18.

Before the quarter-finals, there were a number of classification matches to determine the respective positions.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday, 20th August 2022 alongside other classification games.

Besides Netball, there are a number of other games that being played at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2, co-hosted at Dr Obote College – Boroboro and St Katherine S.S.

The other games are woodball, dancesport, rugby (7’s), basketball (3×3), football (U-16), volleyball, handball as well as athletics and the cross country.

Basketball concluded on Friday, 19 August 2022 with St Mary’s SS Kitende winning the girl’s title as Buddo SS took the boy’s title.

Most games will climax on Saturday, 20th August 2022 before the official closing and crowning ceremony on the subsequent day.

Round of 16 Netball Results: