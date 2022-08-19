2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Basketball):

Finals:

Girls:

St Mary’s SS Kitende 21-16 Buddo

Boys:

Buddo SS 21-18 Hope Billa (Watoto)

The Basketball 3×3 event at the 2022 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 successfully climaxed in Lira on Friday, 19 August 2022.

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende and Buddo Secondary School were successfully crowned as the girls’ and boys’ respective champions in the event.

St. Mary’s SS Kitende girls’ Basketball team celebrate their victory over Buddo S.S

In the girl’s finale, St Mary’s SS Kitende overcame Buddo 21-16 in a closely contested tie watched by a very passionate crowd that included the proprietor (Director) of the Kitende based school, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa.

The boy’s final that followed suit witnessed Buddo Secondary School overcome Hope Billa (Watoto).

Buddo was inspired two lanky South Sudanese Joseph Kumbai and Coke Makwei as well as the Ugandan duo of Allawi Ssenkubuge and James Oblak.

Buddo S.S (Blue) against Hope Billa (Watoto) in the boy’s finale at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2

St Mary’s Kitende against Buddo in 2022 USSSA Girls Basketball finals

More games are also nearing their climax on Saturday ahead of the official prize giving ceremony on Sunday, 21st August 2022 that will be blessed by the newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang.

Besides 3×3 Basketball, the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 also include football (U-16), Rugby (7’s), Netball, Handball, Volleyball, Woodball, Dancesport as well as Athletics and Cross country.

These games are a precursor prior to the 2022 FEASSA Games that will be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.