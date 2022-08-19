Ugandan international Taddeo Lwanga has joined Djiboutian side Arta Solar on a two year contract from Tanzania’s Simba SC.

The midfield enforcer joins the club as a free agent after his contract at the Msimbazi wasn’t renewed after two years of service.

At Arta Solar, Lwanga will play alongside compatriot Sulait Luyima formerly at SC Villa, ex- Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alexander Song, Burkina Faso star Alain Traore and former Westham United striker Diafra Sakho.

Former Cameroon and Espanyol number one Carlos Idriss Kameni and ex-Chelsea and Ivory Coast attacker Solomon Kalou are the other star names at the club that Lwanga will play alongside.

Arta Solar faces Sudan’s Al Merriekh at the first round of the Caf Champions League next month.