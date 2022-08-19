2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):
Round of 16 Results:
- Dynamic 14-21 Mukono S.S
- Buddo S.S 33-18 Green Light
- Kawanda S.S 30-25 St Joseph Bakita
- St Noa Zzana 24-17 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya
- St Mary’s Kitende 26-17 Kawempe Muslim
- Baptist High 30-22 Broadway
- Madina Islamic 24-16 Ssingo S.S
- Ngando S.S 29-28 St Andrea Khaawa
The battle for the four semi-final netball berths at the on-going USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira rages on at the St Katherine Girls school courts.
This followed the completion of the last group games as well as the round of 16 engagements on Thursday, 18th August 2022.
The eight quarter-finalists include Mukono S.S, Buddo S.S, Kawanda S.S, St Noa Zzana, St Mary’s Kitende, Baptist High, Madina Islamic and Ngando S.S.
At the round of 16, Dynamic lost 14-21 to neighbours Mukono S.S, Buddo S.S edged Green Light 33-18, Kawanda S.S progressed after a 30-25 win over St Joseph Bakita, St Noa Zzana humbled Masaka based Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 24-17, St Mary’s Kitende overcame Kawempe Muslima 26-17, Baptist High made it after a 30-22 victory over Broadway, Madina Islamic overcame Ssingo S.S 24-16 and Ngando S.S narrowly edged out St Andrea Khaawa 29-28.
All the quarter –final matches will be played on Friday, 19 August 2022 prior to the semi-finals and finals.
The games are being hosted in Lira City at St Katherine College & Dr Obote College, Boroboro schools.
Netball is among the 9 sports disciplines that will be competed for at these games.
The other games include Dancesport, Basketball (3X3), Football (U-16), Rugby (7’s), Athletics and Cross country, Volleyball and Handball.
The games will run for at least eight days with the successful schools representing Uganda at the 2022 FEASSSA Games slated for Tanzania.
Other Netball Group stage results:
- St Katherine’s 00-30 Buddo
- Kyanja 16-33 St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende
- Ssingo 28-03 St Peters
- Bwera 14-39 Ngando
- St Noa 39-11 Namutumba
- Kawanda 41-12 Nkoma
- URDT 36-10 Dr Apolu
- St Paul 14-43 Canaan
- Mukono 27-10 Jerome
- Bon Consili 13-43 Katera
- Nyamintaga 20-21 St Joseph
- Mary Hill 21-23 Kayindu
- Tororo Girls 16-34 Broadway
- Rubongi 15-39 Baptist
- Arua Public 19-27 Madina
- Green Light 34-20 Ahmadiya
Netball Pools:
- A: St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende, Kibuli SS, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Kyanja S.S, Kyamate S.S, St Paul Bukinda,
- B: Baptiste, Boston High School – Mpala, Trinity, Bugonji, Dr Apollo College, Bakita
- C: Mukono, Madinah, St Andrea, Sironko College, St Jerome S.S, Arua Public
- D: Ngabo, Green Light, Bukoyo College, St Kalemba, Bwera S.S, Kapchorwa S.S, Ahmadiya – Wandegeya
- E: Dynamic, St Peter’s Nsambya, Masindi Army, Ssingo S.S.S, MaryHill High School, URDT – Kasese,
- F: Buddo, Mengo, Notrida, St Katherine, Bon Council, Muni Girls
- G: Kawanda, Kawempe Muslim, Nankabirwa Memorial College, Nkoma S.S, Nyabugando, Nyamitanga S.S.S
- H: St Noa Girls, Broadway Kawempe, Namutumba, Tororo Girls, Kihanga, Kadugala