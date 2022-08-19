2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):

Round of 16 Results:

Dynamic 14-21 Mukono S.S

Mukono S.S Buddo S.S 33-18 Green Light

Green Light Kawanda S.S 30-25 St Joseph Bakita

St Joseph Bakita St Noa Zzana 24-17 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya St Mary’s Kitende 26-17 Kawempe Muslim

Kawempe Muslim Baptist High 30-22 Broadway

Broadway Madina Islamic 24-16 Ssingo S.S

Ssingo S.S Ngando S.S 29-28 St Andrea Khaawa

The battle for the four semi-final netball berths at the on-going USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira rages on at the St Katherine Girls school courts.

This followed the completion of the last group games as well as the round of 16 engagements on Thursday, 18th August 2022.

The eight quarter-finalists include Mukono S.S, Buddo S.S, Kawanda S.S, St Noa Zzana, St Mary’s Kitende, Baptist High, Madina Islamic and Ngando S.S.

St Mary’s Kitende in action against Kawempe Muslim. Kitende won 26-17

At the round of 16, Dynamic lost 14-21 to neighbours Mukono S.S, Buddo S.S edged Green Light 33-18, Kawanda S.S progressed after a 30-25 win over St Joseph Bakita, St Noa Zzana humbled Masaka based Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 24-17, St Mary’s Kitende overcame Kawempe Muslima 26-17, Baptist High made it after a 30-22 victory over Broadway, Madina Islamic overcame Ssingo S.S 24-16 and Ngando S.S narrowly edged out St Andrea Khaawa 29-28.

All the quarter –final matches will be played on Friday, 19 August 2022 prior to the semi-finals and finals.

The games are being hosted in Lira City at St Katherine College & Dr Obote College, Boroboro schools.

Netball is among the 9 sports disciplines that will be competed for at these games.

The other games include Dancesport, Basketball (3X3), Football (U-16), Rugby (7’s), Athletics and Cross country, Volleyball and Handball.

The games will run for at least eight days with the successful schools representing Uganda at the 2022 FEASSSA Games slated for Tanzania.

Other Netball Group stage results:

St Katherine’s 00-30 Buddo

Buddo Kyanja 16-33 St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende

St Mary’s Boarding S.S, Kitende Ssingo 28-03 St Peters

St Peters Bwera 14-39 Ngando

Ngando St Noa 39-11 Namutumba

Namutumba Kawanda 41-12 Nkoma

Nkoma URDT 36-10 Dr Apolu

Dr Apolu St Paul 14-43 Canaan

Canaan Mukono 27-10 Jerome

Jerome Bon Consili 13-43 Katera

Katera Nyamintaga 20-21 St Joseph

St Joseph Mary Hill 21-23 Kayindu

Kayindu Tororo Girls 16-34 Broadway

Broadway Rubongi 15-39 Baptist

Baptist Arua Public 19-27 Madina

Madina Green Light 34-20 Ahmadiya

Netball Pools: