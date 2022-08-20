2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Boys’ Football):

Quarterfinals Results:

Buddo S.S 1 (3) – 1 (2) Panyadoli S.S

Panyadoli S.S Royal Giant High School, Mityana 1-0 St Henry’s High School, Mukono

St Henry’s High School, Mukono Standard High Zana 1 (4) – 1 (2) Namagabi S.S

Namagabi S.S Amus College Bukedea 0 (8) – 0 (9) Bulworth Intergrated Vocational SS, Migadde

The quarter final clashes of the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 football (U-16) matches were completed on the morning of Saturday, 20 August.

Buddo S.S, Royal Giant High School- Mityana, Standard High Zzana and Bulworth Intergrated Schoo– Migadde all progressed to the last four stage.

Three matches were played at Lango College Sports Complex and the other (Standard High vs Namagabi) at the Lira PTC ground in Lira city, all co-currently.

Buddo SS needed a late-late equalizer to force their contest against Panyadoli into post match penalties and win 3-2.

Thomas Kenneth scored the opener for Panyadoli SS and Buddo’s constant pressure reaped off with the deserved equalizer through Martin Nsiimbe

Duwol Katurech, Edgar Kiggundu and Mahad Lukwata scored the three Buddo’s penalties as Jamal Ssemwogerere missed his effort.

Buddo goalkeeper Joseph Kateregga starred with three penalty saves.

U-16 football action at 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira city (Credit: USSSA Media)

Meanwhile, Royal Giants Mityana edged St Henry’s High School, Mukono 1-0 with Elvis Ssekajugo the hero scoring the penalty for the decisive goal.

Bulworth Integrated Vocational Secondary School, Migadde eliminated Amus College Bukedea 9-8 in post-match penalties.

Normal time of this game had ended goal-less.

At the Lira PTC playground, Standard High Zana ejected Namagabi 4-2 in post-match penalties.

Normal time ended 1-goal apiece. Nicholas Mujuni scored for Standard High Zzana whilst Ibrahim Kizito replied for Namagabi.

Semi-final match-ups:

Standard High Zzana takes on Bulworth Intergrated Vocational School, Migadde.

The other semi-final duel will witness Royal Giant High School, Mityana play Buddo S.S.

Both matches are at Lango Sports Grounds on Saturday evening (4 PM).

The final will be played on Sunday, 21st August 2022 as the games officially climax.

Meanwhile, in girl’s football, Kawempe Muslim await to be crowned having performed exceptionally well in the round robin format, as they remain unbeaten with a single game to play against Amus College.

Besides football, the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 also have Basketball (3×3), woodball, Netball, woodball, Dancesport, volleyball, handball and Athletics.

The games will be climaxed officially on Sunday with the newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang expected to be the chief guest.

These games are a precursor prior to the 2022 FEASSA Games that will be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.