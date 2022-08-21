The Dancesport was held for the first time on the menu of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).

The game drew big crowds at the 2022 edition co-hosted by St Katherine and Dr Obote College, Boroboro in Lira City.

The sight of dancing students in the different strokes to varying music beats thrilled many.

The dancers were engaged in Afro dance, popping, breaking as well as Hip hop crew battles.

The exceling individuals were rewarded medals (gold, silver and bronze) during the official closing ceremony also graced by the new minister of state for sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang.

The outstanding dancers will represent Uganda at the 2022 FEASSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Dancesport):

Afro Dancesport:

Boys:

Gold: Yasin Kazibwe (Kazo S.S)

Silver: Robert Natana (Kazo S.S)

Bronze: John Kelly Ouma

Girls:

Gold: Jackie Nakyanja (St Andrew Kaggwa, Gombe High)

Silver: Sophia Kawala (Kazo S.S)

Bronze: Peace Nakuubwa (Kazo S.S)

Popping:

Boys:

Gold: Abdul Malik (Nyakasura)

Silver: Bob Ashaba (Mbarara High)

Bronze: Ramathan Sengoba

Girls:

Gold: Miracle Magezi (Mukono High School)

Silver: Lala Ampumuza (Nyakasura)

Bronze: Elinah Nakawuki

Breaking:

Gold: Trevor Hassan (Mbogo Mixed)

Silver: Brian Isodo (St Andrew Kaggwa, Gombe High)

Bronze: Anthony Muhangi (Mbarara High School)

Girls:

Gold: Sophia Kawala (Kazo S.S)

Silver: Miracle Magezi (Mukono High School)

Bronze: Peace Nakubwa (Kazo S.S)

Hip-Hop Crew Battles:

Gold: St Andrew Kaggwa, Gombe High

Silver: Kazo S.S

Bronze: Mbarara High School