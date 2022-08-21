The 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 successfully climaxed at the Dr Obote College in Boroboro, Lira City on Sunday, 21 August.

A number of sports disciplines had their respective finals on the day to include Football (U-16), Handball, Volleyball, Athletics, Dancesport and Netball.

In boys’ football final, Standard High School Zzana overcame Buddo 8-7 in post-match penalties after normal time ended 0-0.

Standard High School Zzana (in dark blue) against Buddo during the football final at USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira. Standard High won 8-7 after 0-0 in normal time (Credit: USSSA Media)

Standard High School Zzana also won the volleyball boy’s final after defeating Namugongo Vocational school 3-1 sets.

St Mary’s SS Kitende won 18-17 over rivals St Noa in the explosive netball final.

St Mary’s SS Kitende students celebrate their netball victory over rivals St Noa in Lira (Credit: SMASK)

In Handball, Kawanda beat Kibibi in the girls’ final whilst Dynamic edged Gombe S.S in the boy’s finale.

Newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang was the chief guest at the colorful climax.

Ogwang was flanked by the Permanent secretary in the ministry of Education and Sports Ms. Ketty Lamaro, General Secretary for the National Council of Sports (NCS) Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, Technical advisor Gunter Lange, Frank Mahange (representative of the Tanzania schools sports body) among others.

He promised full Government support towards the development of such raw talent from the grassroots.

“Government will continue with all deliberate efforts to support sports development in schools.” Ogwang stated as he also vowed to help the summoned athletics team of 50 athletes who will remain in camp at Boroboro ahead of the FEASSSA Games in Arusha, Tanzania.

Hon Peter Ogwang with some athletes at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira (Credit: USSSA Media)

The hands-on sports minister even spared some good time as he sat down on the Boroboro stadium grass with the select team of athletes to share with them life experiences.

“Cherish in the opportunity to represent your country. Remain in the camp organized for you, we shall fully support you” Ogwang urged the athletes.

Some of the Standard High School Zzana volleyball players with Hon Peter Ogwang prior to their final against Namugongo Vocational (Credit: USSSA Media)

A total of 761 medals (Gold, Bronze and Silver) as well as 21 trophies were given out to the exceling players, schools and districts.

Gulu District had a clean sweep of the athletics event with three trophies (boys, girls and overall).

Kween District won both the boys and girls’ gold in Cross country. The North East region district also took the silver and bronze medals.

Kawanda S.S won handball girls and Mukono based Dynamic took handball boys.

Mbarara City’s St Elizabeth Girls won the female volleyball title as Standard High School, Zzana took the boy’s gold.

Standard High School – Zzana also won the boy’s football trophy as traditional giants Kawempe Muslim won girls’ football.

St Mary’s SS Kitende won gold in Basketball (3X3) girls whilst Buddo SS won boys basketball (3×3).

Another gold to St Mary’s SS Kitende came in Netball after that spirited 18-17 victory over St Noa in the epic finale.

Luzira Secondary School clinched two gold medals in woodball (boys and girls).

St Andrew Kaggwa (Gombe High school) won Dancesport (girls) and Kazo S.S were victorious for the boys.

Mbale’s Nkoma S.S was outstanding in girl’s Rugby as Hana International School was successful in the boys’ Rugby (7’s).

The outstanding schools as well as exceptional students in athletes will represent Uganda at the East African Secondary School Games (FEASSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

The trophies and medals paraded at Boroboro Sports Complex. A total of 761 medals (Gold, Bronze and Silver) as well as 21 trophies at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Credit: USSSA Media)

Sport by Sport (Top Three):

Athletics:

Gold: Gulu District

Gulu District Silver : Kitgum District

: Kitgum District Bronze: Wakiso District

Cross Country:

Boys (Gold, Silver & Bronze): Kween District

Kween District Girls (Gold, Silver & Bronze): Kween District

Handball:

Girls:

Gold: Kawanda S.S

Kawanda S.S Silver : Kibuli S.S

: Kibuli S.S Bronze: Mbogo High School

Boys:

Gold : Dynamic S.S

: Dynamic S.S Silver: Gombe S.S

Gombe S.S Bronze: Kakungulu Memorial High School

Volleyball:

Girls:

Gold: St Elizabeth Girls School, Mbarara

St Elizabeth Girls School, Mbarara Silver : Trust High School

: Trust High School Bronze: Kinawa High School

Boys:

Gold : Standard High School, Zzana

: Standard High School, Zzana Silver: Namugongo S.S & Vocational School

Namugongo S.S & Vocational School Bronze: Buremba S.S, Kiruhura

Football:

Girls:

Gold : Kawempe Muslim S.S

: Kawempe Muslim S.S Silver : Bon Consil Vocational School, Isingiro

: Bon Consil Vocational School, Isingiro Bronze: Jinja Secondary School

Boys:

Gold: Standard High School – Zzana

Standard High School – Zzana Silver : Buddo S.S

: Buddo S.S Bronze: Bulworth Integrated Vocational School, Migadde

Basketball (3×3):

Girls:

Gold : St Mary’s SS Kitende

: St Mary’s SS Kitende Silver: Buddo S.S

Buddo S.S Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls

Boys:

Gold : Buddo SS

: Buddo SS Silver: Hope Billa

Hope Billa Bronze: Janan School

Netball:

Gold : St Mary’s SS Kitende

: St Mary’s SS Kitende Silver : St Noa

: St Noa Bronze: Buddo S.S

Woodball:

Girls:

Gold : Luzira Secondary School

: Luzira Secondary School Silver: Our Lady of Africa, Namugongo

Our Lady of Africa, Namugongo Bronze: Kijjabwemi

Boys:

Gold : Luzira Secondary School

: Luzira Secondary School Silver : Airforce Secondary School, Entebbe

: Airforce Secondary School, Entebbe Bronze: Mengo S.S

Dancesport:

Girls (Gold): St Andrew Kaggwa (Gombe High school)

St Andrew Kaggwa (Gombe High school) Boys (Gold): Kazo S.S were victorious for the boys.

Rugby (7’s):

Girls:

Gold : Nkoma S.S, Mbale

: Nkoma S.S, Mbale Silver: St Katherine S.S, Lira

St Katherine S.S, Lira Bronze: Kijjabwemi S.S, Masaka

Boys: