2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Boy’s Fooball):

Final: Standard High School, Zzana 0 (8)-0(7) Buddo S.S

Football Medallists:

Boys:

Gold: Standard High School – Zzana

Standard High School – Zzana Silver: Buddo S.S

Buddo S.S Bronze: Bulworth Integrated Vocational School, Migadde

Girls:

Gold : Kawempe Muslim S.S

: Kawempe Muslim S.S Silver : Bon Consil Vocational School, Isingiro

: Bon Consil Vocational School, Isingiro Bronze: Jinja Secondary School

Standard High School, Zzana is the champion of the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) football U-16 tournament.

The Entebbe road based school overcame rivals and fellow Wakiso District representative Buddo S.S 8-7 during a tense and dramatic penalty shoot-out at the Boroboro College sports complex on Sunday, 21 August 2022.

Normal time of this encounter had ended goal-less with both schools exhibiting free-flowing football before a large gathering.

In the shoot-out, Standard High School – Zzana successfully struck 8 spot kicks and missed once whilst Buddo scored 7 goals and missed twice.

Standard High School Zzana (in dark blue) against Buddo during the football final at USSSA Ball Games 2 in Lira. Standard High won 8-7 after 0-0 in normal time (Credit: USSSA Media)

Standard High Zzana’s captain Hamza Kantagura led by example as he netted his kick.

Other scorers were Meddie Kiduja, David Mwebaze, Matia Ssematta, Dennis Kamya, Clive Lubega, Dame Nsubuga and the immensely gifted Rafael “Mucongo” Masuudi.

Only Julius Ssendi had his kick saved by the Buddo SS goalkeeper, Joseph Kateregga.

Buddo scored through Mahad Lukwata, Doul Ngaer Gatrech, Edgar Kiggundu, Farouk Lubega, Jamal Ssemwogerere and skipper Martin Nsiimbe.

Francis Kagame and Reagan Kayiizi had their respective kicks saved by Standard High Zzana’s goalkeeper Moses Malumba.

Standard High School – Zzana took the gold medal as Buddo and Bulworth Integrated Vocational school – Migadde settled for silver and bronze respectively.

In girls’ football, Kawempe Muslim S.S finished the round robin format unbeaten to scoop gold ahead of Isingiro based Bon Consil Vocational School (silver) and Jinja Secondary School (bronze).

Newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang witnessed the climax of these games whose purpose among others is to help nurture talent from the grassroot stage.

Hon. Ogwanga also vowed to continue with the supportive strategy for the development of such games.

The trophies and medals paraded at Boroboro Sports Complex. A total of 761 medals (Gold, Bronze and Silver) as well as 21 trophies at the 2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Credit: USSSA Media)

Other sports:

On the same day, a number of other sports disciplines had their respective finals on the day to include Handball, Volleyball, Athletics, Dancesport and Netball.

Standard High School Zzana also won the volleyball boy’s final after defeating Namugongo Vocational school 3-1 sets.

St Mary’s SS Kitende won 19-18 over rivals St Noa in the explosive netball final.

In Handball, Kawanda beat Kibibi in the girls’ final whilst Dynamic edged Gombe S.S in the boy’s finale.

A total of 761 medals (Gold, Bronze and Silver) as well as 21 trophies were given out to the exceling players, schools and districts.

Gulu District completely dominated the athletics event with three trophies (boys, girls and overall).

Kween District won both the boys and girls’ gold in Cross country.

Kawanda S.S won handball girls and Mukono based Dynamic took handball boys.

Mbarara City’s St Elizabeth Girls won the female volleyball title as Standard High School, Zzana took the boy’s gold.

St Mary’s SS Kitende won gold in Basketball (3X3) girls whilst Buddo SS won boys basketball (3×3).

Another gold to St Mary’s SS Kitende came in Netball after that spirited 18-17 victory over St Noa in the epic finale.

Luzira Secondary School clinched two gold medals in woodball (boys and girls).

St Andrew Kaggwa (Gombe High school) won Dancesport (girls) and Kazo S.S were victorious for the boys.

Mbale’s Nkoma S.S was outstanding in girl’s Rugby as Hana International School was successful in the boys’ Rugby (7’s).

The outstanding schools as well as exceptional students in athletes will represent Uganda at the East African Secondary School Games (FEASSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Other Top Three performers (Sport by Sport):

Athletics:

Gold: Gulu District

Gulu District Silver : Kitgum District

: Kitgum District Bronze: Wakiso District

Cross Country:

Boys (Gold, Silver & Bronze): Kween District

Kween District Girls (Gold, Silver & Bronze): Kween District

Handball:

Girls:

Gold: Kawanda S.S

Kawanda S.S Silver : Kibuli S.S

: Kibuli S.S Bronze: Mbogo High School

Boys:

Gold : Dynamic S.S

: Dynamic S.S Silver: Gombe S.S

Gombe S.S Bronze: Kakungulu Memorial High School

Volleyball:

Girls:

Gold: St Elizabeth Girls School, Mbarara

St Elizabeth Girls School, Mbarara Silver : Trust High School

: Trust High School Bronze: Kinawa High School

Boys:

Gold : Standard High School, Zzana

: Standard High School, Zzana Silver: Namugongo S.S & Vocational School

Namugongo S.S & Vocational School Bronze: Buremba S.S, Kiruhura

Basketball (3×3):

Girls:

Gold : St Mary’s SS Kitende

: St Mary’s SS Kitende Silver: Buddo S.S

Buddo S.S Bronze: Nabisunsa Girls

Boys:

Gold : Buddo SS

: Buddo SS Silver: Hope Billa

Hope Billa Bronze: Janan School

Netball:

Gold : St Mary’s SS Kitende

: St Mary’s SS Kitende Silver : St Noa

: St Noa Bronze: Buddo S.S

Woodball:

Girls:

Gold : Luzira Secondary School

: Luzira Secondary School Silver: Our Lady of Africa, Namugongo

Our Lady of Africa, Namugongo Bronze: Kijjabwemi

Boys:

Gold : Luzira Secondary School

: Luzira Secondary School Silver : Airforce Secondary School, Entebbe

: Airforce Secondary School, Entebbe Bronze: Mengo S.S

Dancesport:

Girls (Gold): St Andrew Kaggwa (Gombe High school)

St Andrew Kaggwa (Gombe High school) Boys (Gold): Kazo S.S were victorious for the boys.

Rugby (7’s):

Girls:

Gold : Nkoma S.S, Mbale

: Nkoma S.S, Mbale Silver: St Katherine S.S, Lira

St Katherine S.S, Lira Bronze: Kijjabwemi S.S, Masaka

Boys: