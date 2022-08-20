2022 USSSA Cross Country Championship:

Girls:

Scarlet Chemutai (Kween District) – 20:49:02 1 st Runners up : Patience Cherop (Kween District) – 21:11:05

: Patience Cherop (Kween District) – 21:11:05 2nd Runners up: Mercy Chepkwemboi (Kween District) – 21:17:04

Boys:

Victor Cherotich (Kween District) 1 st Runners up : Levi Rotich (Kween District)

: Levi Rotich (Kween District) 2nd Runners up: Dolvin Cherimo (Kween District)

The 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 are nearing an epic climax at Dr Obote College and St Katherine schools in Boroboro, Lira city.

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Cross country event lit up the menu among the games held amid the passionate crowd.

Kween District had a clean sweep of the top positions in either gender during the Cross Country.

In the girls’ category, Kween district’s Scarlet Chemutai ran 20:49:02 to scoop gold.

The silver and bronze were also Kween District runners; Patience Cherop (21:11:05) and Mercy Chepkwemboi (21:17:04) respectively.

Boys:

Kween District also occupied the top three positions for the boys in the same event.

Victor Cherotich won gold to add to his ever swelling collections at such a tender age.

Cherotich recently scooped two medals from the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games in France.

Another Kween member, Levi Rotich came second to bag silver ahead of teammate, Dolvin Cherimo.

The athletics championship will climax on Sunday, 21st August 2022 with more finals in various races ahead of the official crowning and closing ceremony.

The newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang will be the chief guest at the climax of these games that has lured as many as over 5000 students.

Besides Athletics and the cross country, the other sports disciplines engaged in have been Dancesport, Woodball, Netball, Rugby (7’s), Basketball (3X3), Football (U-16), Handball and Volleyball.

Basketball (3×3) ended on Friday, 19th August with St Mary’s SS Kitende winning the girls’ category as Buddo Secondary School took the boy’s section.