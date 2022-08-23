1st Namirembe Diocese Marathon:

Mission House Run 2022

Saturday, 10 th September

September Start & Finish : Namirembe Cathedral Gardens

: Namirembe Cathedral Gardens Ticket Fees: 10,000/= (Children), 20,000/= (Adults), 50,000/= (VIP), 1M Bronze, 2M Silver, 5M Gold

The first ever Namirembe Diocese Marathon (Mission House Run 2022) will happen on Saturday, 10th September.

This marathon will be graced by both children and adults with the main objective of construction of Incarnation Chapel at Namirembe Hill, Kampala city.

Dubbed as the Mission House Run 2022, this Namirembe Diocese Marathon will start and finish at the Namirembe Cathedral Gardens, officially flagged off by The Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese.

Rev. Samuel Muwonge, the Namirembe Diocese Mission department urges the people to turn up in big numbers as a target of at least 300,000,000 is needed.

The Mission Chapel will be used for prayers and deliverance. A target of 300,000,000 is required. I appeal to Christians in and around the diocese, religious denominations, foreign missions and well-wishers to participate in the marathon. Rev. Samuel Muwonge, the Namirembe Diocese Mission department

Ticket fees are fixed at 10,000/= and 20,000/= for children and adults respectively.

The other prices are 50,000/= (VIP), 1M Bronze, 2M Silver and 5M Gold.

The tickets are available at all the parishes in the Diocese.

Bird’s view of Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe on Rubaga Hill, Kampala city

The Saint Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, Kampala city

Over 2000 runners are expected to grace this marathon that starts as early as 6 AM.

For starters, Saint Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe (Namirembe Cathedral) is the oldest cathedral in Uganda.

It serves as the provincial cathedral of the Anglican Church of Uganda and the diocesan cathedral for Namirembe Diocese, the first diocese to be founded in the Church of Uganda province, in 1890.