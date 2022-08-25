Overview: The Corporate League outing on Sunday, 28th August 2022 at Kings Park - Bweyogerere will be one for the Family and Kids outing, dubbed “MTN Kids Day out, Lets Out the Kids”.

Corporate League 2022 (7th Outing):

Theme : “MTN Kids Day Out, Lets Out the Kids”

August At Kings Park Arena – Bweyogerere

The seventh outing of the 2022 Corporate League will be a special one of sorts.

For starters, this outing will happen on Sunday, 28th August at the Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere in Wakiso district.

This is the first time that this league is happening outside the capital city, Kampala.

The development was officially announced at the Corporate League head offices in Nakawa, Kampala on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The Corporate League board chairperson Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo addressed the media flanked by the chairperson of this league Diana Mutu and Julius Lutete, an MTN Uganda official and vice chairperson of the league.

Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, The Corporate League Board Chairperson

Mbidde remarked that the involvement of the juniors is a step in desired right direction of talent development.

As Corporate League, we have started the project of the Kids League and glad that MTN Uganda has come on board to support. Talent is witnessed between 3 to 8 years, and this is why we have started it. This is asking for Apples to get oranges. Pele won the FIFA World Cup at 18 years in 1958 and as a country, we seek to identify and develop talented young footballers. Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, Corporate League Board Chairperson

The head of coaches for the kids league project is Charles Ayiekoh.

Ayiekoh is currently in Dar-es-salaam with the She Corporate women football club, a brand of sponsored by The Corporate League.

Other retired Ex-Internationals expected on the day include; Simon “Smoky” Byaruhanga, Geofrey Bukohore, Sam Ssimbwa, Jackson Mayanja, George Ssimwogerere, among others.

Julius Ikwete, the vice chairperson of The Corporate League and an MTN official revels in the participation of the kids in this program.

This outing is for kids and the communities. We have a lot on the offer on the day. It’s kids, it’s family, It’s relatives and friends and it’s a holiday. It will be an outing that will be full of fun and merry making. For MTN, this is part of a Social Responsibility obligation and they beseech many holidays makers, parents, kids and company members turn up to enjoy the day. Julius Lutete, the vice chairperson of The Corporate League

Julius Lutete, MTN Uganda Official and the vice Chairperson of The Corporate League

MTN being the number one sponsors of sports in the country has come out to sponsor the kit for the Corporate League Junior Academy which started way back in March 2022.

Mutu, The Corporate League chairperson expressed delight upon the involvement of MTN Uganda to fuel the youngsters.

MTN Uganda is a great boost to sponsors the kids below 18 years. We are humbled for this gesture. We encourage as many parents to bring along their children in this outing and subsequent ones as well. As I play, you play. Come ball with the kids. Diana Mutu, The Corporate League Chairperson

Diana Mutu, the Chairperson of The Corporate League addressing the media at their head offices in Nakawa, Kampala city

For the record, the kids project in the Corporate League came into force on the 27th March 2022 with kids both girls and boys of 3 to 17 years.

“Ideally, as parents, companies, employees play their kids play too. So far, we have registered 50 kids, our intention is to have 150 kids by the end of the year. In December 2022, the Kids League will transition into a Corporate League Junior Academy which will eventually transform into a football club in the longer term.” Mbidde added.

The 7th outing of The Corporate League 2022 will be spiced up by the Kids show-case of skills at the Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere in Wakiso District (Credit: David Isabirye)

Over 50 corporate organizations are engaged in the Corporate League, participating in football, netball, basketball, swimming, woodball, athletics, Chess, Pool, Tug of war and others.

At the end of the season, there is a colourful awards dinner.

The Corporate League offers a platform of networking, exercising to keep